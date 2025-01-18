Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Welcomes Roki Sasaki To Dodgers

Los Angeles Lakers legend is a part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and they are celebrating a heck of a year after signing Shohei Ohtani and winning the 2024 World Series.

The celebration has not stopped for Johnson and the Dodgers as they followed up their World Series title with a home run of an offseason.

Their most recent move, and arguably their biggest, was signing Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki. The 23-year-old decided to come over to MLB this offseason and considering he is signing an an international free agent under the age of 25, he could have signed with any team at minimal cost.

So instead of a bidding war, teams had to sell Sasaki on why they are the best organization for him and his long-term future. To no surprise, it was the Dodgers who won out and Magic took to social media to celebrate and welcome Sasaki to L.A.

Welcome to Los Angeles and the World Champion Los Angeles @Dodgers Roki Sasaki! It’s a great day to be a Dodger fan! 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/UtExlQEmP0 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 18, 2025

Considering they have a picture together, it appears Magic was part of the Dodgers’ recruiting pitch to Sasaki. It’s unclear how much that helped the Dodgers in this process, but there’s no denying that meeting Johnson and receiving a signed jersey couldn’t have hurt.

Now, the Dodgers have arguably the best starting rotation in MLB history, consisting of Sasaki, Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin and a number of other young, quality arms.

That doesn’t guarantee anything in baseball, but the Dodgers will once again be heavy favorites to win it all in 2025 so Johnson could be celebrating at another parade in the near future.

Magic Johnson celebrates Commanders playoff win

Everything seems to be going right for Magic Johnson right now as not only is he a part owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, but also the Washington Commanders of the NFL.

And in Johnson and the rest of their ownership group’s first season, not only did the Commanders make the playoffs, but they won their first game on the road on Wild Card weekend over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Magic has countless championships as a player and owner and although it is unlikely that the Commanders win the Super Bowl this year, they are certainly building something special for years to come in Washington.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!