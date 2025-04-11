Lakers News

Luka Doncic Wears New Jordan Signature Shoe In “Flash Crimson” For Return To Dallas

Matthew Moreno
3 Min Read
Luka Doncic
Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic made his highly-anticipated return to Dallas on Wednesday night to play against the Mavericks for a second time since being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was the first time Doncic and Anthony Davis both shared the court against their former teams, as the latter missed the Mavericks’ game at Crypto.com Arena in late February because of injury.

The Mavericks welcomed Doncic back with a tribute video that made him emotional and the perennial All-NBA star drew constant cheers from fans throughout the night.

Doncic’s arrival at American Airlines Arena saw him in the coveted Travis Scott Jordan Jumpman Jack “Bright Cactus” colorway that is due to release April 30. From there he switched into the newly-released Luka 4 in “flash crimson.”

Doncic proceeded to finish with 45 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists in the Lakers’ impressive win. It was not Doncic’s first time wearing his signature shoe in pink, which he originally debuted against the New Orleans Pelicans on March 4.

Luka Doncic’s shoes for return to Dallas

Jordan Brand Luka 4 ‘flash crimson’

Doncic has garnered heightened interest in his latest signature shoe by sporting the Luka 4 in a “flash crimson” colorway that is yet to release.

The shoe features a pink upper and tongue along with Doncic’s logo and the Jumpman in black. The “flash crimson” Luka 4 also includes metallic gold along the outside of each shoe.

The Jordan Luka 4 “flash crimson” does not have an official release date, but is expected to arrive during the holiday season this year.

Already available is the Luka 4 “space navigator,” a predominantly green design.

Have you subscribed to the Dodger Blue YouTube channel? Be sure to ring the notification bell to watch player interviews, participate in shows and giveaways, and stay up to date on all Dodgers news and rumors!

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:
By Matthew Moreno
Matthew Moreno is a journalist from Whittier, Calif., who is a credentialed reporter and is currently the Managing Editor of DodgerBlue.com and LakersNation.com. In addition to covering Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angels Lakers games, Matthew has a strong passion for keeping up to date with the sneakerhead culture. It began with Michael Jordan and Air Jordan shoes, and has carried over to Kobe Bryant's signature line with Nike. Matthew previously was the lead editor and digital strategist at Dodgers Nation, and the co-editor and lead writer at Reign of Troy, where he covered USC Trojans Football. Matthew graduated from California State Long Beach University with a major in journalism and minor in communications. Contact: matt@mediumlargela.com