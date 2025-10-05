Lakers Media Day: Jarred Vanderbilt Discusses Goals For 2025-26 Season

Jarred Vanderbilt has not been able to be exactly who the Los Angeles Lakers hoped he’d be when they traded for him at the 2022-23 trade deadline. Some of that is due to struggles on the offensive end, but much of it comes down to availability.

The Lakers defensive-minded forward has played in just 65 of a possible 164 regular season games over the last two seasons, a rate of 39.6%. Various lower leg and foot injuries have held him out of action, and have contributed to some of his on-court issues in that time as well.

But for what could be his first time as a member of the Lakers, he had a fully healthy offseason. And he believes that could be the key to unlocking some things on the court.

“It feels great being able to have a full summer under my belt,” Vanderbilt said at Lakers Media Day. “I was able to really work on my game, work on my body and just having that confidence going into the year instead of playing catch-up. Being able to be a part of training camp early, it’s a different level of approach and preparation when you already put the work in and being able to start fresh.”

And for the 26-year-old, maintaining that healthy status throughout an entire season would be the biggest victory.

“Personally, my main goal is just to be healthy,” he said. “It’s been a couple of seasons that being riddled with injuries. So for me personally, my number one goal is just be healthy, finish the season healthy, do a full complete season. That’s first and foremost.”

The Lakers getting a fully healthy Vanderbilt for an entire season would be a massive boost for a defense that many do not expect to be among the best in basketball. But it also gives him the opportunity to work on his game in a way that may give him even more opportunity game to game.

Any time a player can get through an injury-riddled segment of their career is a huge win. But for Vanderbilt and the Lakers, it could be an essential part of their success this season.

Jake LaRavia praises Jarred Vanderbilt for shooting improvement

Jarred Vanderbilt has long been known for his defensive prowess. He can lock down opposing guards with his length and tenacious energy. However, the reason he has yet to find himself as a legitimate nightly contributor for winning teams is because of his offensive deficiencies, something new Laker Jake LaRavia took notice of in years prior.

Vanderbilt is a career 28.8% shooter from beyond the arc. He has shot over 30% in a full season exactly once, and it was the season the Lakers acquired him via trade from the Utah Jazz. That was his best season both in terms of offensive and defensive advanced metrics, as with higher shooting percentages came more playing time and greater impact.

LaRavia spoke about the difference in the player he used to scout for on opposing teams versus the player he sees now, and the strides Vanderbilt has made as a shooter.

