Lakers Nation Roundtable: 2025-26 Lakers & NBA Predictions

The NBA offseason has come and gone and the 2025-26 season is upon us as the Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors for Opening Night on Tuesday.

It should be a fun NBA season as parity is at an all-time high across the league, making it tough to predict where the Lakers will land and how the campaign will play out as a whole.

As is tradition though, our staff went on record and predicted who would win the 2025-26 NBA Championship as well as all the major awards and L.A. predictions in the latest Lakers Nation Roundtable:

Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane):

NBA Finals: Thunder over Cavaliers

If I had to pick the field or the Thunder I’ll take the field but if I have to pick one team it’s OKC. They are set up better than anyone to break the seven year run of no repeat champions. Cavs are positioned well to come out of the East. They were a great regular season team last year, think they take the next step in the postseason this time around.

MVP: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

He is the betting favorite and for good reason but I’m not picking against our guy Luka Doncic. If the Lakers win enough games Luka will be firmly in the MVP race and is primed for a huge season.

DPOY: Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

As long as he’s healthy, the award is his.

ROY: Cooper Flagg, Mavericks

He is the strong favorite here and is my pick to win it, but keep an eye on Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.

MIP: Amen Thompson, Rockets

He steps into a bigger role in Houston with Fred VanVleet’s unfortunate injury. While Reed Sheppard will take on a fair bit of the ball handling and playmaking responsibilities, a step forward in both usage and production on offense combined with his ferocious defense makes Thompson my pick.

6MOY: Josh Hart, Knicks

If the Knicks move forward with Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns in their starting five I think our old friend Josh Hart has a real shot at Sixth Man Of The Year.

COY: Jamahl Mosley, Magic

This award tends to go to the coach of a team that exceeds expectations the most, so I’m going with the Magic’s Jamahl Mosley who has Desmond Bane added to his lineup and some positive regression coming to his team’s three-point shooting.

Lakers record: 51-31

They improve on last season but tough to project a big jump up in a ridiculously loaded Western Conference.

Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand):

NBA Finals: Thunder over Cavaliers

The Thunder have all the star power, depth and youth to be the first repeat champions since the Golden State Warriors.

MVP: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

The Nuggets made some significant roster changes this offseason that should propel them to a top three seed in a loaded Western Conference, and will all know Jokic will put up massive stats.

DPOY: Evan Mobley, Cavaliers

I know Victor Wembanyama is the popular pick here, but it’s just hard to count on him playing 65 or more games to qualify.

ROY: Ace Bailey, Jazz

This is another award where I’m not choosing the popular pick. I think Cooper Flagg will be great, but being on a veteran Mavericks team, he may not put up massive stats in his rookie season. Meanwhile, Bailey will have the ultimate green light in Utah.

MIP: Toumani Camara, Trail Blazers

We all know Camara is an exceptional defender, and if his offensive game takes a leap then he could be a similar candidate as Dyson Daniels (the eventual winner) last season.

6MOY: Naz Reid, Timberwolves

Reid signed a new big contract with the Timberwolves this past offseason and considering they lost some of their bench pieces, I think he will have an even bigger role this season and could put up career numbers.

COY: Ime Udoka, Rockets

Despite the loss to Fred VanVleet, that Rockets roster is loaded and deep. If they have a 50-ish win season then Udoka will receive a lot of well-deserved credit.

Lakers Record: 47-35

I like the moves the Lakers made this offseason, but with LeBron James already missing time and the West as loaded as ever, it will be tough to replicate last year’s 50-win season. I still think they will be competitive though and finish in the 4-6 range in the West and perhaps make a deep playoff run if they are healthy.

Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA):

NBA Finals: Rockets over Knicks

The Knicks have the advantage of being in a relatively weak conference this season, with the Cleveland Cavaliers potentially being their only real threat to stopping them from reaching the NBA Finals.

However, even if they manage to make the Finals, I think they won’t be able to contend with whatever West heavyweight they’ll be facing. Even though the Thunder is an easy choice, I’m going to pivot, as I think Kevin Durant’s squad could be interesting and ultimately the team that will make the Finals and take down New York.

MVP: Luka Doncic, Lakers

No player in the league has more motivation coming into the 2025-26 campaign than Doncic. The superstar has slimmed down and seems determined to prove that the Mavericks made a huge mistake, while also winning over the avid Lakers fan base that’s itching for this team to make some noise in a stacked Western Conference.

Despite an MVP season from Doncic, I still think the Lakers are a season or two away from contention in the West, but their time is coming with the new face of the franchise leading the way.

DPOY: Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Wembanyama’s 2024-25 campaign got derailed by a blood clot issue, but by all indications, that is behind him, which could set up an epic 2025-26 season for the young superstar.

Before he was ruled out for the season after 46 games, Wembayama was well on his way to winning this regular-season award. If he can stay healthy, he might well be DPOY multiple times during his prime, while potentially being in the MVP race on an annual basis.

ROY: Cooper Flagg, Mavericks

With Flagg expected to play a major role with the Mavericks right out of the gate during his rookie season, he’s in a prime position to run away with top rookie honors. I don’t even think it’ll be close unless a player comes out of nowhere or Flagg ends up getting hurt.

MIP: Amen Thompson, Rockets

The Rockets are poised to be an intriguing team to watch in the West during the 2025-26 campaign, with championship aspirations and a bona fide superstar leading the way in Durant.

Thompson has an opportunity to take a big leap this season as a star on both ends of the floor.

6MOY: Josh Hart, Knicks

The Knicks will be the cream of the crop in the East, and one player that might benefit more than most in New York is Hart. If he assumes the sixth man role after starting 77 games last season, he can become the team’s spark plug in the second unit, with the ability to be a force in all areas on the basketball floor.

COY: Mike Brown, Knicks

If the Knicks do go on to have a lot of success during this season, and I think they will, Brown is the easy choice for Coach of the Year.

However, he’ll have to be sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings while having New York sitting well ahead of the competition. Brown has already won the regular-season award twice, once with the Cavaliers and the other with the Sacramento Kings.

Lakers Record: 54-28

Even with Doncic potentially having an MVP-caliber season, it will be a challenging year for the Lakers, given the uncertainty surrounding LeBron James’ health and future, as well as the numerous new faces in Los Angeles.

The team will still win over 50 games despite the tough competition in the West and all the question marks surrounding this team. JJ Redick is a solid head coach who will take a step forward while Doncic leads the charge on the floor and gets the best out of newcomers Marcus Smart, Deandre Ayton and Jake LaRavia.

Corey Hansford (@TheeCoreyH):

NBA Finals: Thunder over Cavaliers

The Thunder are just too good and too deep, not to mention they are carried by defense which is always a recipe for success. The Cavs finally get over the hump without LeBron, but it won’t be enough to take down the champs.

MVP: Luka Doncic, Lakers

It’s all set up perfectly and storylines matter. If Luka can carry the Lakers while LeBron James recovers from injury and they can maintain a top-4 seed in this grinder of the West, the hardware is his.

DPOY: Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

He was the runaway choice last year before his season was cut short. Barring any injury or medical issues this might as well be a lock.

ROY: VJ Edgecombe, Sixers

Cooper Flagg is the obvious choice, but give me Edgecombe who will have a major role on a Sixers team that could wind up being better than people expect.

MIP: Ausar Thompson, Pistons

Always the toughest award to figure out. While his twin brother may be the favorite, Ausar has the potential to make a huge leap on both ends as well for a Pistons team that is somehow going under the radar.

6MOY: Jordan Clarkson, Knicks

Combine Clarkson’s explosive scoring ability with the stage of Madison Square Garden and all the Knicks hype and I see him bringing home his second Sixth Man award.

COY: JB Bickerstaff, Pistons

The East is wide open and if the Pistons can make another leap into the 50-win range and secure a top-2 or 3 seed, Bickerstaff will be more than deserving of this award.

Lakers Record: 48-34

The West is an absolute gauntlet and starting the season without LeBron James won’t make things easy. But an MVP-caliber season from Luka Doncic and more great coaching from JJ Redick makes me believe the Lakers will be right in the thick of things all year long.

Matthew Peralta (@_MatthewPeralta):

NBA Finals: Nuggets over Knicks

I think a better supporting cast next to Jokic gives them an edge over the Thunder, while I think the East runs through either the Knicks or Cavaliers.

MVP: Luka Doncic, Lakers

Homer alert, but this is by far Luka’s best opportunity to win MVP and I think he opens up the season with some fireworks.

DPOY: Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

He continues to grow taller??? That seems unfair, but he’s already one of the best defensive players in the NBA and he’s set up to be even more impactful.

ROY: Cooper Flagg, Mavericks

Flagg’s got the most upside and an immediate role on a potential playoff team, this feels like a no-brainer.

MIP: Amen Thompson, Rockets

With Fred VanVleet out, Amen Thompson should have more say in the offense. That plus his defense make him a strong candidate.

6MOY: Deandre Hunter, Cavaliers

Deandre Hunter was great for the Cavaliers and a full year with the team should give him an edge in the race.

COY: Jamahl Mosley, Magic

The addition of Desmond Bane plus a weaker Eastern Conference sets up Jamahl Mosley and the Magic well.

Lakers record: 49-33

A tougher Western Conference coupled with LeBron James missing time could ding the Lakers’ record a bit, but I still expect them to be firmly in the playoff mix.

Ron Gutterman (@RonGutterman24):

NBA Finals: Thunder over Magic

I believe the run of new champions comes to an end here with our first repeat champion since the 2018 Warriors. The Thunder are overwhelmingly talented and deep, and I think they get one more title before the second apron forces them to make tough decisions. I’m expecting a big leap for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner as well, and have them winning the East.

MVP: Nikola Jokić, Nuggets

All roads lead back to Joker in the MVP race. The Nuggets improved depth should help Jokić put up even greater efficiency and assist numbers. Another triple double average wouldn’t be shocking.

DPOY: Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Wemby is the runaway favorite, and for good reason. He has the potential to be one of the best defensive players this league has ever seen, provided he stays healthy.

ROY: Cooper Flagg, Mavericks

Another seemingly obvious favorite pick, but with good reason. Flagg is the rare No. 1 pick that gets to immediately contribute to winning basketball next to high-end players.

MIP: Amen Thompson, Rockets

Had Fred VanVleet not gotten injured, my pick would’ve been Bennedict Mathurin of the Pacers. But for all the same reasons now — increased usage and the offense running through him plus elite defense — Thompson becomes the easy pick.

6MOY: Josh Hart, Knicks

The Knicks are going to have a ton of attention on them this season as one of the favorites to come out of the East. And I think that all the little things Hart does for them will be on full display.

COY: Quin Snyder, Hawks

The Hawks are going to be really good. After a nearly flawless offseason that saw them add fitting talent around Trae Young, I could see them being a top-4 seed in a weakened East. That’s enough to award Snyder this honor.

Lakers record: 47-35

The West is a bloodbath. There are legitimately 7-8 teams in the second tier of the conference behind the Thunder and Nuggets, and every game is going to be a battle. With LeBron missing time and an assumption that players like Luka Doncic, Marcus Smart, Jarred Vanderbilt and others will miss time too, I think the Lakers slot in as a 5/6 seed with 47 wins.

Matthew Valento (@matthewvalento):

NBA Finals: Thunder over Cavaliers

My opinion on the Thunder hasn’t wavered despite the trend being no repeating champions as of late. But, they’re dominant on both sides of the ball. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers were a juggernaut during the regular season last year, and I expect them to be hungry to avenge their early postseason exit. However, I don’t think they can match the two-way tenacity of the Thunder.

MVP: Luka Doncic, Lakers

Third time is the charm, right? I’ve picked Doncic for MVP three straight years now and I’m confident in this pick given his offseason transformation. Running the ship to begin the season without LeBron James should give Doncic an early opportunity to build a case for his candidacy.

DPOY: Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

I feel like this may be the easiest award to predict given the two-way force of nature Wemby is. He’s put on muscle and playing with more physicality, along with being absurdly tall.

ROTY: Cooper Flagg, Mavericks

Through preseason, Flagg has shown flashes of his on-ball creation and he looks like an NBA player off the rip. By having veterans around him, it should make Flagg fit in with a lesser role and be more efficient because of it.

MIP: Jalen Johnson, Hawks

The Hawks were one of my winners of the offseason with their new additions. Now that they are a formidable threat in the Eastern Conference, I think Johnson is going to thrive with a serious team around him. He was showing All-Star trajectory last year before missing a chunk of time due to injury.

6MOTY: Benedict Mathurin, Pacers

Indiana was a feel good story last year, but now focus on the season without Tyrese Haliburton. To fill that void off the bench, I think Mathurin is an intriguing piece for them. He’s put together some solid scoring performances already in preseason.

COTY: Jamahl Mosley, Magic

I expected the Magic to take a leap last year after making the playoffs in 2024. However, injuries to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner set them back greatly. Health permitting and with Desmond Bane coming in, I think Orlando is a team that can make some noise.

Lakers record: 52-30

Let’s get a little delusional, huh? I know the Western Conference is going to somehow be more competitive than last year, but I’m cautiously optimistic about the Lakers. Mainly because of my belief in Doncic as a No. 1 option as if he plays at the MVP-level I expect him to, I expect more winning. Despite roster flaws, particularly when it comes to the defensive end, the Lakers should be in the mix.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!