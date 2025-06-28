Lakers News: Adou Thiero Ready To Do Anything JJ Redick Asks Of Him

The Los Angeles Lakers believe they have gotten a steal with their No. 36 pick, Arkansas forward Adou Thiero. The wing is a physical specimen with elite athleticism and excellent strength, capable of guarding multiple positions and overall just wreaking havoc on the court.

Lakers head coach JJ Redick is not averse to playing young players if they can make an impact and fit a role and there would certainly seem to be one for Thiero as the team was in need of athletic wing defenders. But regardless of what role Redick has in store for the rookie, Thiero will play it to the utmost of his ability.

Thiero spoke about this after being drafted by the Lakers in the second round, saying that whatever Redick asks of him to get on the floor he is ready to do it, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“Shoot, I’m ready to go in and do whatever. Do whatever I gotta do to see the floor, help the team. Just doing whatever Coach JJ needs me to do.”

This is the exact kind of attitude you want to see from a rookie. Thiero is willing to embrace anything he is asked to do by his coach and, early on, that will almost surely be on the defensive end. Considering Thiero studies the likes of Jrue Holiday and OG Anunoby, he will be ready to take on that task immediately.

And Thiero is prepared to bring that fire and energy to the Lakers from day one, noting that while he is a loving person off the court, it’s a different ballgame inside those lines:

“I feel like I’m a loving, caring person. I’m family-oriented, but y’all can expect a different mode every time I step on the floor. I carry myself with a different demeanor. It’s pure mode from there, let’s go out there and just work. Dog eat dog.”

Someone like this is a coach’s dream and Redick will undoubtedly find the best ways to utilize Thiero. He will have to earn his spot, but his willingness to do all of the dirty work for team success is a great sign that he could be someone who could make a big difference for the Lakers in the immediate and long-term future.

Adou Thiero, Lakers kick off Las Vegas Summer League vs. Mavericks

Adou Thiero will undoubtedly be on the Lakers Summer League team when they participate in the Las Vegas Summer League and he will get a serious test in their first contest there as the Lakers face top overall pick Cooper Flagg and the Dallas Mavericks.

