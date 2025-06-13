Lakers News: Alex Caruso Credits LeBron James For Helping Him Becoming Better Professional

Alex Caruso has been a pivotal part of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s run during the 2025 NBA Playoffs, helping the organization to their first NBA Finals appearance in over a decade.

Caruso is a Swiss Army knife defender who excels against guards and can hold his own against wings and even big men. While his offensive game might not be much to write home about, his defensive prowess easily makes him one of the most important players in their matchup with the Indiana Pacers.

Although it’s been years since Caruso was a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, he still remains wildly popular with the fanbase. LeBron James recently called Caruso one of his favorite teammates and has been watching his former teammate go to war in the postseason.

Caruso grew on James for his play on the court and the guard recalled what he took away from the Lakers star, via Clemente Almanza of USA Today:

“Just the ability to be a pro. To go get your treatment, to eat right, to sleep, get in your recovery tights. The competitive greatness that he has that I’ve picked up from him and other guys has been a good addition to my mentality,” Caruso said about what he learned from James. “But really just being a pro. Being a pro’s pro. I think we played over a hundred games as a team now this year, not including practices, not including travel days. All that stuff adds up. Just being a pro, making sure I’m taking care of my body, my mind and bringing others with me.”

James is lauded for his discipline and willingness to take care of his body and mind throughout the year. He is famous for spending money and resources to keep his body in top form as much as possible and as a result he’s turned in the best seasons for a player over 40 in NBA history.

Caruso seems to have taken James’ words and actions to heart as he’s been able to stay mostly healthy and available for the Thunder. Down 2-1 in the Finals, Oklahoma City will need to get even more out of Caruso to keep this series close.

Magic Johnson congratulates Alex Caruso for returning to NBA Finals

Magic Johnson can appreciate a good role player when he sees one and came to love Alex Caruso when he was with the Lakers. After the Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals, Johnson congratulated Caruso on returning to the NBA Finals.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!