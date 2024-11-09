Lakers News: Anthony Davis Discusses How He’s Managing Plantar Fasciitis

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis has gotten off to a dominant start to the 2024-25 season, but as always, his health is worth monitoring.

Davis recently aggravated a heel injury that he said he had been dealing with since the summer, forcing him to miss the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

He was later diagnosed with plantar fasciitis, with is an injury that has obviously lingered for a while now. Davis was able to return to action on Friday night against the Philadelphia 76ers and had another exceptional outing with 31 points, nine rebounds, one assist and four blocks. He still was dealing with pain in his foot, however.

“It hurt. [It’s] definitely bothering me, but we’ll figure it out,” Davis admitted.

As Davis plans to continue to play through the injury moving forward, he discussed the ways he is managing it to be able to be on the floor for his teammates.

“Yeah, getting it loose enough to go out there and play. Then, just trying to manage it throughout the course of the game and make sure I’m staying loose so it doesn’t tighten back up on me,” Davis said.

“But it’s something we’re trying to manage and just keep finding ways to keeping it loose. It felt good for the most part. There were some parts of the game where it was really bothering me. But I think the off days, the days in between games, are the most crucial. I get the chance to really get some treatment on it and get it feeling good for when I’m in the game.”

This isn’t an ideal situation for Davis and the Lakers considering they are just nine games into an 82-game regular season. Hopefully they are able to manage it to where the big man does not have to miss significant time though as he has played at an MVP level when he is on the court.

Anthony Davis on Lakers’ win over 76ers

After a tough 1-4 road trip, the Lakers returned home and beat the 76ers on Friday night. Anthony Davis discussed what the team did better and how they can build off it moving forward.

“The things we talked about pregame, transition and getting back to us on both ends of the floor, I think we were able to do that. Obviously, they’re missing their two big players with Joel (Embiid) and Tyrese (Maxey), but we always preach that it’s not about who we are playing, it’s about how we play. We just wanted to come out and be better on the defensive end, especially in the transition, and then be better on the offensive end with our execution. I think we did a good job with that tonight.”

