Lakers News: Anthony Davis Gave Lonnie Walker IV His Flower For Performance Against Thunder

With LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell out, Lonnie Walker IV reentered the rotation and came up big for the Los Angeles Lakers with 20 points, four rebounds and three steals off the bench.

The last few weeks have been difficult for Walker as he went from a starter in the first half of the season to out of the rotation completely after the trade deadline.

He continued to maintain the right attitude though and stayed ready for when his number was called, which was Friday night in the win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Immediately after the game, cameras caught Anthony Davis pulling Walker aside to give him love for his performance, via Lakers Lead:

ANTHONY DAVIS SHOWING HIS APPRECIATION FOR LONNIE WALKER 🤝 pic.twitter.com/v8TPI9fypD — Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) March 25, 2023

Walker was asked after the game what Davis said to him and revealed that his teammate was giving him flowers for his outstanding game.

“Just being professional, staying ready and locking in. Today was a big game as far as being par .500. He gave me my flowers for being ready and understanding that it’s not easy and that’s something that I’m going to take to the heart,” Walker said. “I would say that these last few weeks, I’ve been up and down. I’m very blessed and honored to be given the opportunity and play to the best of my capability.”

Davis was also asked about it and said that they don’t win that game without Walker.

“No reason. I mean, we don’t win this game without him,” Davis said. “He comes in playing well. I don’t know, I’ve never been through it. … I can only imagine how it mess with the mind. You know, to be mentally strong to go from days as a starter, move to the bench and don’t play. Then come in and play big minutes. You’ve got to be a strong-minded individual for that. So I just wanted to let him know in the moment how professional he is and constantly staying ready.”

As previously stated, being out of the rotation couldn’t have been easy for Walker, so Davis appreciated him being ready when the team needed him.

“A true professional. All our guys, if they play or not, play a lot of minutes, start. I mean, go to the bench, start, and then don’t play. Good energy, good vibes no matter what. Cheering for your teammates. Lonnie goes in and after games, if he don’t play, go to the gym and get shots. Constantly staying ready. I always say, stay ready so you don’t got to get ready, so he’s been locked in on his game and when his number is called, and it was called tonight, he steps up.”

Walker believes Davis’ performances are affecting rest of team

Since LeBron James went down with an injury, Davis has stepped up his play and leadership to keep the Lakers afloat. Walker says that has not gone unnoticed in the locker room as Davis’ performances have inspired other players to do the same.

“Absolutely, watching what he’s doing. It only makes you want to play hard. Work harder and get that win,” Walker said. “This is his team … when he’s ready, we’re ready and we got his back. So to see him do what he got to do, us bench players are excited. We’re ready to go. We just finished off with one I believe the bench scored about 40 points in this game so he’s for sure inspired and motivated us.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!