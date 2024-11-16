Lakers News: Anthony Davis & Rui Hachimura Discuss Mindset Ahead Of Emirates NBA Cup Opener

Last season, the Los Angeles Lakers were an absolute force during the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament with Anthony Davis and LeBron James leading the team on an undefeated run to the first-ever NBA Cup championship. Now known as the Emirates NBA Cup, the Lakers are set to begin their journey in defending that title.

The Lakers take on the San Antonio Spurs in their first group stage game and all eyes will be on L.A. to see if it can once again flip that switch and dominate the NBA Cup. Last season, the NBA Cup games had a different feel and energy to them, but Davis believes the Lakers shouldn’t approach these games differently than any other.

“One game at a time,” Davis said when asked about the Lakers’ NBA Cup approach. “I know there kind of was the hype around us last year, but we’re approaching each game whether it’s a regular season game or a cup game, whatever, as the same. I don’t think just because it’s a cup game that we should change how we approach it. We should approach each game the same way and that’s how we’re gonna approach it.”

Emirates NBA Cup games do still count towards the regular season so Davis is right in that the Lakers’ approach and focus should be the same. But there is a bit more on the line with the NBA Cup, particularly the money as Rui Hachimura pointed out.

“We just want the money,” Hachimura said. “I think that’s the one thing kind of, last year we were really motivated. We got the big prize and played in Vegas. And Vegas is like our home court basically. There’s always Lakers fans and we always go there in the preseason and always have a good time there. So I think it’s a good thing.”

Hachimura would continue on, noting that the NBA Cup can be something to motivate the Lakers and help them continue to build chemistry.

“Sometimes, the season is 82 games and all the way to All-Star break is so long and we kind of sometimes get bored,” Hachimura added. “So I think this tournament can kind of motivate us to get to a different level, especially for us to make it to the playoffs and win the championship. It’s good that we’re kind of building our chemistry early. I think it’s a good thing.”

If the Lakers are to go on another run, continued dominance from Davis and big contributions from Hachimura will be crucial. But regardless of whether it’s the NBA Cup or a standard regular season game, the Lakers as a whole must be locked in.

Anthony Davis feels his ability to stretch the floor is ‘huge’ for the Lakers

One area where Anthony Davis has been locked in this season is from 3-point range. He is shooting a career-high mark from deep, albeit on limited attempts, but that ability to stretch the floor is massive for this Lakers team.

“It’s huge for our team,” Davis said of his ability to stretch the floor. “A lot of guys will be in the paint and try to help, especially big men. I fell victim to it a couple times. But it’s just instinctual for a big to be in the paint, especially when one of the guards has the ball and they’re driving or in a post-up.

“So for me to be able to step out and make a couple 3s definitely put us over the hump and put the defense in a bind, especially the big men. They’re either gonna leave me open or have Bron, AR, Rui, whoever is in the post or has the ball, has single coverage and go to work.”

