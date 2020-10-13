Lakers News: Anthony Davis Will Take Time To ‘Figure Out’ Free Agency

On the heels of helping the Los Angeles Lakers win their 17th NBA championship in franchise history, Anthony Davis will soon face a major decision as it pertains to free agency.

The seven-time All-Star is expected to decline his player option and become the top free agent on the market this offseason. While Davis enjoyed his first season in L.A., he declined to go into specifics about his free agency and is willing to wait things out.

“I had a great time in L.A. this first year. This has been nothing but joy, nothing but amazement,” Davis said. “Over the next couple of months, we’ll figure it out. I mean, I’m not 100% sure, but that’s why my agent is who he is and we’ll discuss it and figure it out.”

Davis exceeded lofty expectations in his first season with the Lakers, earning first-team All-NBA and All-Defensive honors. He averaged 26.1 points and 9.3 rebounds during the regular season, and another 27.7 points and 9.7 rebounds in the playoffs, while forming an unstoppable superstar pairing with LeBron James.

If the salary cap remains the same, Davis could be in line to earn $32.7 million next season, which would mark a raise over the $28.8 million he would receive by exercising his player option with the Lakers.

Davis’ free agency options include singing a five-year max contract, or a three-year deal with an opt out after two. That would allow him to sign a more lucrative long-term contract as a player with 10 years in the NBA.

Davis proud Lakers won championship for Kobe Bryant

For Davis, winning an NBA title with the Lakers was even more special, given that the team dedicated it to the late Kobe Bryant. “Before the tragedy, he would come to the game and just tell us, ‘This is y’all year. This is y’all year. Go out and take it,’” Davis said.

“He had a lot of confidence in our team. He had a lot of confidence in our organization to go out there and win it this year. When we brought out the Mamba jerseys, we had a different swag.

“It sucks that we didn’t go undefeated, but I know he would rather take this championship than a loss in a Mamba jersey. We miss him, and this is definitely for him.”

