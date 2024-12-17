Lakers News: Austin Reaves Attributes Toughness To Older Brother Spencer

Austin Reaves has been an iron man for the Los Angeles Lakers, though he was recently forced to miss time due to a back injury he sustained against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Reaves took a hard fall and finished the game, but was held out the next five games presumably due to pain and soreness.

However, Reaves was able to return against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was happy to be back on the court despite the loss.

After the Lakers’ recent win against the Memphis Grizzlies, Reaves admitted it was hard for him to sit out. “It’s frustrating just because you want to play the game you love,” Reaves said. “It’s not much more than that. Anytime you can’t lace them up and go to war with the guys that you have on the team, coaching staff, it’s frustrating for me just because I feel like me being out there can help us be successful and I wasn’t able to get out there. Not so much because of the however many games I played in a row, but more so just to be out there having fun alongside those guys.

“But stuff happens, I got hurt, and we took the two weeks I think it was from when I got hurt to when I played on Friday, we took that time to obviously do what we had to do with the injury that I had, but also attack everything else to make sure that when I’m ready to hit the floor I feel really good doing it. So it sucks but it’s the game and unfortunately you get banged up here and there. Happy to be back out there.”

The guard has played through his fair share of bruises and ailments and he attributed his toughness to growing up with his older brother Spencer.

“My brother used to beat the shit out of me every day. Growing up as a little brother, you never win anything. It becomes second nature. My whole family never let me win anything,” Reaves admitted.

“My parents wouldn’t let me beat them in everything I played them in, my brother would beat me until I got old enough to be able to hold my own. But I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. I feel like if they would’ve catered to me, I wouldn’t be where I am now. So I appreciate y’all, but yeah I used to take a lot of Ls. My brother used to beat me up pretty good.”

Reaves is a true competitor who won’t shy away from physical play and that sort of grit will serve Los Angeles well given their bad luck with injuries in recent years.

JJ Redick says Lakers are communicating with LeBron James on taking game days off

LeBron James also made his return after missing time due to foot soreness and personal reasons, and Lakers head coach JJ Redick revealed he and the team are in constant communication with the King regarding taking games off when needed.

