Lakers News: Austin Reaves Betting Odds To Win American Century Championship Golf Tournament

It is very well known that when Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves isn’t training, his favorite hobby is golf. Reaves has spoken many times about his love for golf and spending as much time as possible on the course, even taking part in the American Century Championship Celebrity Golf tournament last year.

While he entered with the third-highest odds to win, Reaves would finish tied for 13th overall with NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen. It was Reaves’ first appearance in the tournament, so it’s likely the nerves got to him a bit, but now he is set to take part in the tournament once again and is hoping for a better finish this time.

However, his showing last year has seemingly hurt his odds coming into this year’s tournament as he currently has the eighth-highest odds to come out on top at +1600, via Jeff Sherman of Golf Odds:

American Century Championship golf Mardy Fish 7/2

Joe Pavelski 4/1

Stephen Curry 9/2

Tony Romo 9/2

John Smoltz 8/1

Mark Mulder 8/1

Annika Sorenstam 10/1

Austin Reaves 16/1

Derek Lowe 20/1

Taylor Twellman 30/1

Vinny Del Negro 40/1

Tim Simons 500/1

Charles Barkley 10,000/1 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) July 5, 2025

Many of those ahead of Reaves on the odds list are former winners so the Lakers guard has his work cut out for him if he plans on coming out on top. Former tennis player and Defending champion Mardy Fish is a two-time winner, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry won the tournament in 2023, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo won his third championship the prior year in 2022 while former MLB pitcher Mark Mulder won three straight from 2015-to-2017.

Golf has long been a passion for Reaves and there is no doubt he is motivated to put on a great showing in the tournament this year. The Lakers guard is extremely competitive so he will be doing everything possible to come out on top just as he does when he suits up for the purple and gold.

This year’s event is set to take place from July 9-13 in Lake Tahoe, as always. The first round will begin on Friday, July 11 and will be televised on Peacock and then NBC on Saturday and Sunday.

Lakers’ LeBron James has also picked up golf as a hobby

Perhaps Austin Reaves could soon have a new partner out on the golf course as Lakers superstar LeBron James recently posted some videos on social media showing himself on the links and revealing that he has recently picked up the hobby.

James noted that he still has a long way to go, but that he is enjoying the process and having a great time out on the course.

