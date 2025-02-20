Lakers News: Austin Reaves Explains Ejection In Loss To Hornets

Austin Reaves has turned into a borderline All-Star during the 2024-25 season because of his leap on the offensive end.

Reaves handled primary ball handler responsibilities after the Los Angeles Lakers traded away D’Angelo Russell and he thrived in the new role. However, Reaves will go back to being more off ball after the Lakers acquired Luka Doncic.

Unfortunately for Reaves, he wasn’t much help for Los Angeles against the Charlotte Hornets as he was tossed out of the game after picking up two technical fouls. Reaves swung his arm in protest to earn the first technical and the official issued a second after the guard continued to complain about the missed call.

After the loss, Reaves explained what happened, took accountability for his ejection and vowed to be better going forward.

“I get the first one. Obviously, I approached him; I vocally said what I needed to say. And the second one, I was surprised, I’m walking away, and as soon as I heard the whistle, I kind of knew what had happened, but felt like it was quick. I’m walking away. Vando told me after the game that Rodney (Mott) said I said it three times, so I guess that third time is the charm of getting the second tech,” Reaves said.

“So I got to do better. I just don’t know the fine line of, I’ve been in the league for four years now, and I’ve heard many of many things said to the refs from certain people, and nothing to be done, I guess. But when it’s unexpected from somebody, that’s when I guess the biggest issues happen. So, like I said, I got to be better. I don’t need to put myself in that position. I felt like he missed the call. I don’t know, I haven’t seen it. So, I got to be better.”

The Lakers wound up losing to the Hornets 100-97, magnifying Reaves’ absence. Had he been available, Los Angeles might have staved off the loss and got back from the break on the right foot.

It’s not like Reaves to complain too much about officiating, so to see him so upset was a rarity. Knowing Reaves, though, he’ll be more careful when disagreeing with the referees.

Austin Reaves excited to have Dalton Knecht back with Lakers

The Lakers received Dalton Knecht back after they rescinded their trade for Mark Williams. Although the situation was awkward at first, Austin Reaves said he was happy to have Knecht back.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!