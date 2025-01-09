Lakers Rumors: JJ Redick Lost Home In L.A. Wildfires

The wildfires spreading throughout Southern California are terrible and causing a lot of damage to many homes and businesses everywhere. Many people and families are affected by this tragedy and one high-profile name that may be dealing with major loss is Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick.

Redick and his family, of course, have a home in the Palisades area and with these wildfires still having not been contained and spreading, the damage they can cause continues to grow. And unfortunately, it sounds as if Redick’s home was affected.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Redick has lost his home in the fires sweeping through Southern California:

Tragic fires in L.A. have impacted so many, including Lakers personnel such as head coach JJ Redick who lost his home. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/fTbO0NEgST — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2025

Redick had previously revealed that his family was amongst the thousands of people who needed to evacuate their homes due to the fires and, unfortunately, it looks as if an awful outcome has come true for the family.

There are numerous fires spreading throughout Southern California with one in Pacific Palisades already going down as the most destructive in L.A. history. Thousands of structures have already burned to the ground with thousands of people being forced to evacuate due to the danger facing them. Another fire in Pasadena is also doing great damage and neither that nor the Pacific Palisades fire has been contained yet despite the hard work of many first responders.

The NBA made the decision to postpone the Lakers’ game on Thursday night against the Charlotte Hornets and for good reason. Considering all of the damage already done, and the danger many still face, it is impossible to think about the game of basketball right now as all focus should be on the safety of all those affected by this tragedy.

Lakers’ star LeBron James, legend Magic Johnson offer prayers amid California wildfires

The minds of many are currently on all of the families being affected by the ongoing wildfires and Lakers star LeBron James and franchise legend Magic Johnson took to social media offering prayers for all those affected.

Magic added that he and his wife Cookie are grateful for the first responders who are working so hard to protect the people in the area and that they will continue to pray for strength and healing and believe the city will be able to recover from this.

