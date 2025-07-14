Lakers News: Austin Reaves Finishes Tied For 13th In American Century Championship Golf Tournament

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves was among the celebrities to compete in the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe this week, and he wound up finishing tied for 13th place with 45 points.

The winner of the event was former hockey player Joe Pavelski, who finished with 73 points. John Smoltz (64), Jake Owen (62), Taylor Twellman (61) and Stephen Curry (58) rounded out the top five. The full leaderboard for the weekend can be viewed here.

During the three-round tournament at Edgewood Tahoe South, a modified Stableford format in which points are awarded for how a player fares on a hole rather than a score in relation to par was used. Albatross (3 under on a hole) was worth 10 points, hole-in-one was worth eight, eagle worth six, birdie worth three, par worth one. A bogey was worth zero while a double-bogey or worse was negative-two.

Reaves and the rest of the field were competing for $750,000 in prize money with the winner, Pavelski, taking home $150,000. The American Century Championship has raised more than $8 million over the years for many different charities.

While he didn’t ultimately win, Reaves was consistent throughout the tournament and never lost his footing. He shot a 77 in both of the first two days and finished with a 76 in day three.

Reaves will surely use this as motivation to get even better at the sport of golf. He has played some pro events this summer and surely will be back at next year’s American Century Championship if he is available. Reaves is still getting fully familiar with the course in only his second appearance in the tournament, finishing in the exact same position in both years.

