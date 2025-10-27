Lakers News

Lakers News: Austin Reaves Holding 51-Point Performance Over Luka Doncic’s Head

Corey Hansford
3 Min Read
Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Lakers
Mar 24, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a basket against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There are some who questioned whether the backcourt combination of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves is one that can work long-term, especially defensively. But one thing that is for sure is that the two Los Angeles Lakers guards enjoy playing together.

Reaves and Doncic have already established a great relationship both on and off the court and that was put on display following Reaves’ historic night in the Lakers’ win over the Sacramento Kings. Reaves scored a career-high 51 points in the win, something Doncic failed to do in the Lakers’ prior victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves as he missed a late free throw to finish with just 49.

And that was on Reaves’ mind as he went to the line on Sunday to ice the game as he revealed that he and Doncic do nothing but talk trash to each other, so he feels good being able to hold this 50-point night over the Lakers superstar, via Dan Woike of The Athletic:

“I ain’t gonna lie, I went to the free-throw line, I’m like, ‘[expletive], I better not miss,’” Reaves said. “I texted him [Sunday morning]. Me and him, the whole relationship is just talking trash back and forth. And towards the end of the conversation, he was like, ‘I need 60.’ And I was like ‘ha ha ha.’ And that was the end of the conversation. But I’m definitely holding that one over his head.”

Doncic is a natural trash talker and Reaves is never one to back down either, so it makes a lot of sense that the two regularly go back-and-forth with each other. The fact that Luka asked for 60 and Reaves gave him 50 is basically the reverse of Kobe Bryant’s final game when Shaquille O’Neal asked for 50 and he one-upped him with 60.

This relationship allows the duo to constantly push each other while still having fun. And Reaves will be sure to continually remind the superstar that he has a 50-point night with the Lakers, which Doncic still has yet to do so, at least for the time being.

Austin Reaves happy Lakers got the win in career performance

While scoring a career-high 51 points while nearly dropping a triple-double is worth celebrating on its own, and Austin Reaves is happy to be able to rub that in Luka Doncic’s face, the most important thing for the Lakers guard is the fact that the performance came in a win as it wouldn’t have meant as much otherwise.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
TAGGED:
ByCorey Hansford
Corey Hansford is the Senior Editor for Lakers Nation, as well as a contributor for Dodger Blue, Rams News Wire, and Raiders News Wire. He is a passionate follower of the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chelsea FC, and the UFC. He can usually be seen arguing the merits of Kobe Bryant or cursing the decisions of Jerry Jones. He is also a former producer and associate producer for Sirius XM Sports Radio on both the Fantasy Sports Channel and College Sports Nation. Proud graduate of Long Beach Poly High School and The Real HU, Howard University, with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. Follow him on all social media outlets at @TheeCoreyH.