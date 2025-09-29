Lakers News: Austin Reaves & Rigorer Unveil AR3 Shoes

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves had the look of a burgeoning star during the 2024-25 season as he put up career numbers en route to another playoff appearance.

Reaves is beloved in Los Angeles for his play on the court, but perhaps more importantly because he seems to embody what it means to be a Laker. Reaves has embraced playing for the purple and gold and has expressed an interest in being with the organization for his entire career.

Reaves’ popularity on the floor has led to great off-the-court opportunities like his signature shoe deal with Rigorer. Reaves and Rigorer have successfully launched the AR1 and AR2, with the sneakers selling out upon release.

Reaves and Rigorer are continuing the Lakers guard’s signature line with the AR3 ahead of the 2025-26 season.

“I couldn’t be more excited to share the AR3 with the world,” said Austin Reaves. “Every detail of this shoe reflects my growth as a player and the journey we’ve been on since the AR1. The AR3 is about entering a new era, one where I want to continue proving myself, inspiring the next generation, and bringing my fans along with me every step of the way.”

The AR3 will debut in the ‘Hitman’ and ‘Apollo’ colorways with KICKS CREW continuing to serve as the exclusive global launch partner with Rigorer and Reaves.

The ‘Hitman’ colorway features a black and white pallette represents Reaves’ growth into a star-level player and his reputation as a one-shot killer. Meanwhile, the ‘Apollo’ colorway is a cosmic-inspired design with purple and orange tones meant to symbolize light, precision and long-range power.

The AR3 features the latest performance technology crafted for today’s game. The shoes have a wing-inspired upper, full-length Showtime Foam Midsole and a Herribone Rubber Outsole.

The Rigorer AR3 ‘Hitman’ and ‘Apollo’ will launch at 8 a.m. PT on Oct. 4, 2025, exclusively on KICKSCREW.COM for $100 USD. Optional insoles are available for $45 or a shoe-plus-insole set for $115 USD.

Fans can sign up on the AR3 event page to join the launch and be entered into a giveaway for an autographed pair.

JJ Redick says Austin Reaves has been best player in Lakers workouts

Austin Reaves has improved every season with the Lakers and that could be the case again in 2025-26 as JJ Redick recently said he is in great shape and has been the best player in the gym during offseason workouts.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!