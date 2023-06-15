Lakers News: Austin Reaves Shows Off New ‘AR1’ Signature Shoe With Rigorer

These next few months are shaping up to be the biggest in the life of Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves. A restricted free agent this summer, Reaves is set to cash in with a big new contract in free agency and will also be playing for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup.

But things are picking up for Reaves off the court as well as it was recently revealed that the Lakers guard is finalizing a shoe deal with Chinese shoe company Rigorer. The deal is expected to be worth over $1 million per year and will give Reaves his own signature shoe.

Details on the shoe itself have yet to be released, but Reaves took to Instagram to show off the AR1 shoe, announcing that it will be coming out this summer:

Reaves is the first player to agree to a deal with the Chinese brand and had actually been wearing their shoes for much of the 2022-23 season. Going from undrafted just two years ago to now being on the brink of a huge NBA contract and having his own signature shoe, Reaves has earned all of his success.

As far as how he feels about everything, Reaves told Shams Charania of The Athletic that he simply feels blessed:

Ahead of NBA free agency, Lakers guard Austin Reaves and Chinese company Rigorer are finalizing a signature shoe deal that is expected to reach over seven figures per year. Reaves on the new AR1: pic.twitter.com/B7WSCzGvri — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2023

Of course, many will take notice of the colorway of Reaves’ first signature shoe featuring the purple and gold that is synonymous with the Lakers. Reaves has stated his desire to remain with the Lakers in free agency and by all accounts, the franchise plans on keeping him around as well.

The Lakers can match any offer Reaves receives in free agency so in all likelihood the AR1 will be debuting on an NBA court with Reaves still in a Lakers uniform.

Rob Pelinka emphasizes Austin Reaves’ importance to Lakers’ core of young players

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has been open about his desire to keep this core group of Lakers together with Reaves being chief among them. In fact, Pelinka believes Reaves is exactly the type of player and person the Lakers want to keep around.

“I think he defines really what’s at the heart of playing for the Lakers,” Pelinka said recently. “He’s a selfless team-first guy, he lives in the gym, he loves the big moment, he’s been able to meet the big moment. I think he’s a guy that regardless of what his deal is, I don’t think it’s going to change him as a person and we’ll hang our hat on guys like that. That compete love the game, love their teammates.

“I think we’re proud to have him as part of this franchise and again, without talking about specific players, we’ll do our best to keep this group intact and growing and getting better each year.”

