Lakers News: Bogdan Bogdanovic Believes Luka Doncic Can ‘Kill Anyone’ On Basketball Court

After signing his three-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers, Luka Doncic immediately flew to meet with the Slovenian National Team ahead of EuroBasket 2025.

Doncic is a staple on Slovenia every summer, and this year is no different as the Lakers star joined the team after spending most of the offseason transforming his body. Doncic and Slovenia have had a tough go during their exhibition slate, including their most recent loss against Serbia where they looked overwhelmed.

While Doncic is one of the best players in the tournament, Slovenia’s roster leaves much to be desired when compared to squads like Serbia. Unlike Slovenia, Serbia is stacked with NBA talent including L.A. Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic who serves as one of the team’s leaders alongside Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

Bogdanovic has gotten to know Doncic over the years competing in international competition and in the NBA and he had high praise and respect for his game, via FIBA:

“He can kill anyone in a tournament. He can go for 50, 60 … I don’t know. That’s what makes him special,” Bogdanovic remarked.

Doncic is one of the few offensive players in the world who can explode in the scoring column in any given game, and Bogdanovic understands that Luka’s teams are never out of it so long as he’s on the floor. Against Serbia, Doncic scored 17 points, though without much help it was hard for him to have the same offensive success he’s had against other EuroBasket teams.

Bogdanovic himself is a lethal scorer in international play, but Doncic is on another level when it comes to scoring and passing. Luka’s ability to score at every level makes him dangerous when he has the ball in his hands but he also has a knack for finding an open teammate whenever the defense is focused on him.

Slovenia is an underdog to win EuroBasket, but Doncic’s skills will at least keep them competitive during group play. For the Lakers, though, the most important thing is Doncic comes out of the games healthy and unscathed before a pivotal 2025-26 season.

Luka Doncic’s NBA 2K26 rating revealed

Although training camp and preseason are still over a month away, there is palpable excitement for the 2025-26 season. To build even more anticipation for the upcoming year, NBA 2K slowly released player rankings for the upcoming release of NBA 2K26.

Luka Doncic was given a 95 rating, making him the fourth-highest ranking member in the league.

