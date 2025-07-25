Lakers News: Bronny James & Dalton Knecht Could Play In Drew League

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2025 Summer League team was led by their draft picks from last season, first-round pick Dalton Knecht and second-round pick Bronny James. While completely different types of players, each has shown flashes of what they can bring to the team as they are set to enter their second season.

With Summer League now over, both James and Knecht can now continue to work and develop without all of the cameras and attention that comes along with being in Las Vegas. But there is another league still going on in Southern California, the legendary Drew League.

Every year, the Drew League takes place and there are always some NBA players who pop up and participate including the likes of Kevin Durant, Lakers superstar LeBron James and the late, great Kobe Bryant providing legendary moments. In terms who could play this year, Drew League Commissioner Dino Smiley has heard that both Bronny and Knecht could be making an appearance, via Mark Medina of RG.org:

“I’ve heard Bronny [James], but nothing clear on that yet. I heard Bronny might play. But nothing concrete. Earlier in the summer, there was talk about Dalton Knecht and Cam Christie playing.”

Smiley would continue on, being very interested in how Bronny, in particular, would match up against some of the players in the Drew:

“I think it would great. It would be interesting to see how he matches up with these guys. It would be interesting to see. Since his dad played a couple of times down here, who knows, maybe he’ll pop up there with him this weekend (laughs).”

It is certainly a completely different atmosphere at the Drew League than the Las Vegas Summer League, but the competition level is no less fierce. Seeing Bronny and Knecht battle against them would be interesting to say the least, but also an experience that could benefit both.

James had a strong showing at the Summer League so a nice run at the Drew could further some of his positive momentum, while Knecht struggled in Las Vegas and thus could use a little confidence boost that a strong performance at the Drew could provide.

Lakers’ Bronny James feels game is slowing down for him

Without a doubt, Bronny James looked far more comfortable in his second Summer League appearance than his first and after a full season of being able to develop as a point guard in the G League, the Lakers guard admitted the game is beginning to slow down for him.

