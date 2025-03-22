Lakers News: Bronny James Gives Advice To Younger Brother Bryce

LeBron James playing long enough to team with his son Bronny James on the Los Angeles Lakers is truly an unbelievable accomplishment. What’s even more unbelievable is that LeBron has another son, Bryce James, who could also be in the NBA in another couple years.

Bryce is a senior shooting guard at Sierra Canyon High School, where Bronny also played, and has committed to the Arizona Wildcats next season. Just like Bronny, there will be a ton of pressure on Bryce as the son of LeBron, but the older brother has already given some advice to his sibling.

Bronny spoke about this following his career night in the Lakers’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, stressing the importance of Bryce maintaining the mindset of working hard and not taking things for granted.

“Yeah, I’d say, when we were younger, the main thing I’d like to push to him is just having fun,” Bronny said. “Just playing your game. Being confident in yourself. Yeah, I think as I became a senior, he’s a senior now, so just have that mindset of working. Because there’s a lot of kids out there that want to be in my spot or his spot. And you can’t take that for granted. So, yeah, just keep working.”

Being the son of LeBron there is always going to be a target on his back and some thinking he only has the spot he does because of his father. Bronny is already going through that and continues to do so to this day and the Lakers rookie knows what’s in store for Bryce. Keeping his head down, putting in the work and constantly improving his game is the best way to silence any doubters.

When both your father and older brother play for the Lakers there is simply a different level of pressure. But both LeBron and Bronny will continue to support Bryce as his own basketball journey continues.

Bronny James focused on being ready at all times for Lakers

Of course, Bronny James has his own basketball career to think about as the Lakers rookie guard posted a career-high 17 points and five assists against the Bucks on Thursday night. Afterwards, Bronny admitted his confidence has increased over time and he is just focused on being ready any time the Lakers need him.

“Yeah, I’d say I’ve gained my confidence and gained my comfortability over just reps and getting out there and taking advantage of my opportunity if it’s given,” James said. “So just being ready at all times. I think that’s the biggest thing for me is staying in that, stay-ready games, practice and stuff like that and taking advantage like I did tonight. So yeah, it’s been pretty good for me so far.”

