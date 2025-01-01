Lakers Star LeBron James’ Son Bryce Commits To Arizona

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is currently living out his dream getting to play with his son Bronny in the NBA, and his other son Bryce might not be far behind.

Bryce is a 6’6″ shooting guard that is currently a senior at Sierra Canyon, where Bronny also attended high school.

Bronny made the decision to stay home for college, playing one year at USC before declaring for the 2024 NBA Draft. It appears that Bryce will be staying on the West Coast but not in L.A. as he announced on Wednesday morning that he has committed to the University of Arizona:

According to Jason Scheer of 247 Sports, Bryce picked Arizona over some other quality schools due to their ability to develop players in order to get to the NBA:

Arizona has received a commitment from Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon shooting guard Bryce James. The 2025 prospect chose the Wildcats over offers from Duquesne and Ohio State among others and is the son of Lebron James. Sources tell WildcatAuthority.com that one of the main reasons why James was drawn to Arizona is Tommy Lloyd’s ability to develop players and his patience with that process. James recently took an unofficial to Arizona and came away impressed with the overall campus and approach of the program.

LeBron has hinted at the possibility of also playing with Bryce in the NBA, although he would need to play at least two more seasons after this one for that to come to fruition.

If Bryce has a good season at Arizona then he will likely declare for the 2026 NBA Draft. The Lakers have their own first-round pick that year but do not have a second-rounder. Regardless, if LeBron is still on the roster and Bryce is in the draft, look for the Lakers to do whatever possible to try to get him in the purple and gold, similar as they did to Bronny.

Bryce has a little more size than Bronny but as a three-star prospect will need to develop his game over the next couple of years in order to make it to the NBA.

LeBron James plans to finish career with Lakers

After turning 40, it’s natural for LeBron James to start contemplating the end of his career and whether or not that will be with the Lakers. He was recently asked if he wants to finish his career in L.A. and said that was the plan although things can obviously change at any time.

