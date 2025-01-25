Lakers News: Bronny James ‘Grateful’ After Career-High 31 Points With South Bay

While the Los Angeles Lakers figure out what they need to do at the NBA level to turn themselves into championship contenders this season, they are also still working to develop 2024 second-round pick Bronny James. Bronny was considered to be the first major project of the JJ Redick era, and there was the utmost confidence in the organization that, with time, he could become an impactful player at the NBA level.

After a slow start, Bronny seems to have found his footing with the South Bay Lakers in the G League. He is continuing to grow on the defensive end, having recorded 14 steals in 10 total games, but he is also making strides where he needed the most work: on the offensive end.

This was evidenced by a 31-point night on Friday in a win over Portland’s G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix. He made 10 of his 22 field goals attempts and five of his 11 three-point attempts. He scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to secure the victory. And after the game, he spoke about his love for the sport and what he’s working on most in the G League, via SportsCenter:

“I’m just trying to get my confidence back, that’s all. I’m just trying to go out, play my game, learn from every game. While I’m not playing in the G, learn from every Lakers game, learn from my vets and keep trying to be myself. I’m happy with my results right now. “I am having fun. Any time I’m playing basketball, any time I’m out here breathing, any time I’m out here walking, I’m having fun. I’m down to Earth, I’m grateful for everything that’s been given to me.”

Focusing back in on the X’s and O’s, Bronny discussed what he’s looking to accomplish as a player when he eventually makes the leap to the NBA, via Raj Chipalu of Clutch Points:

“I try to get as much on-ball reps as I can, because that’s what my main role will be in the NBA. So just trying to get as much reps as I can and being aggressive and playing the right way, because that’s what the coaches want to see.”

The highlight of the night for James was a monster poster dunk in the third quarter. South Bay was trailing at the time but took the momentum from there to pick up the win. He discussed his reaction to that dunk, via Jordan Richard of Swish Cultures:

“I was like, ‘Oh yeah, that one was crazy.’ I felt myself in the air. That was crazy.”

The Lakers certainly are happy to see this type of development from Bronny. It was known from the jump that he may take a while to fully grow into the player he’s going to be. But with nights like these, there’s hope that he’s starting to ascend towards that.

Bronny James declined All-Star Weekend invite

Bronny and LeBron James were asked by the league if they wanted to become the first father-son pairing to compete in the NBA Skills Challenge at All-Star Weekend. Bronny and LeBron both declined the offer though, and Bronny declined a secondary offer to be a part of the G League team at the Rising Stars Competition.

