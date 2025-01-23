Lakers Rumors: Bronny & LeBron James Decline Invite To Participate In NBA Skills Challenge

LeBron James and Bronny James have made history in 2024-25 as the latter was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, allowing the father-son duo to be the first to ever share the floor in an NBA game. LeBron has called being on a team with Bronny one of the greatest accomplishments of his career.

And with NBA All-Star Weekend — the league’s annual celebration of superstars — fast approaching, LeBron is expected to be named a starter for the main event in San Francisco. The All-Star Game got a complete makeover this season, but the rest of the festivities remain the same. This includes the Skills Challenge.

The NBA is always looking for ways to spice up All-Star Weekend, as rating dip and fans lose interest in what was once a must-see event. One way the league reportedly tried to do that this season was by offering Bronny and LeBron joint invites to participate in the Skills Challenge. That offer was declined, according to Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes:

Sources: Sources: LeBron James and Bronny James turned down opportunity to further make history by being first father-son duo to participate in Skills Challenge at All-Star Weekend. #haynesbriefs https://t.co/AixmhuvbwY pic.twitter.com/newqcQLtFp — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 23, 2025

In this report, Bronny also declined an offer to take part in the G League’s Rising Stars team. And while there is no reason given as to why, it makes sense that Bronny and LeBron wouldn’t want to be a part of the spectacle in that way.

LeBron has never been interested in participating in the ancillary events during All-Star Weekend. Despite years of rumors that he might do a Slam Dunk Contest, he ultimately never did. There would be no reason for him to participate now, in his 22nd season.

As for Bronny, he has made it clear through his mentality and his words that he wants to earn his place in the league, same as any other player. And while being a part of All-Star Weekend would be a great experience, doing so alongside his dad could be construed as a publicity stunt more than Bronny actually earning it with his play.

One day, Bronny could undoubtedly earn his way into All-Star Weekend. And being a part of it that way would mean significantly more than making it his rookie season next to his father.

LeBron James inspired by Ohio State’s championship

LeBron James has long been a major fan and supporter of Ohio State University sports. James has been seen at games supporting the premier college of his home state and that was once again the case on Monday night.

The Lakers star was in attendance at the College Football National Championship Game in Atlanta as Ohio State defeated Notre Dame 34-23 to take home crown in the first 12-team college football playoff. LeBron undoubtedly enjoyed seeing his team raise that trophy and admitted that as a competitor, it’s always inspiring to watch your team win the championship.

