Lakers News: Bronny James To Play In G League Showcase In Orlando

From the moment Bronny James was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, every single move he makes comes with a ton of attention and often scrutiny as well. Thankfully, the negative hasn’t been around much lately as he has been playing very well lately for the South Bay Lakers of the G League.

Bronny is averaging nearly 21 points in his last three games, which includes a 30-point performance in his first road game with South Bay. While there is still plenty of room to grow, it is great to see Bronny progressing and proving doubters wrong about his ability.

Now the attention will be even greater as, according to Shams Charania and Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Bronny will be playing for the South Bay Lakers in the upcoming G League Winter Showcase:

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James, fresh off a string of promising performances for the South Bay Lakers, will participate in the G League Winter Showcase this week, sources told ESPN.

JJ Redick later confirmed that would be the case, and the decision reportedly was one that was agreed upon not only by the Lakers’ staff, but also Bronny’s representatives at Klutch Sports:

The Lakers’ front office and James’ agents at Klutch Sports partnered on the plan to have the guard head to Orlando as another step in his development, sources told ESPN.

The G League Showcase is something that is held every year and representatives from all 30 NBA teams will be in attendance. It gives front offices the ability to get a good look at promising players in the G League who may be flying under the radar and don’t have a contract with a team yet. Obviously that isn’t the case for Bronny, but it still an opportunity to shine on a bigger stage than the G League normally offers.

So far in five games with the South Bay Lakers, James is averaging 14.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 37.7% from the field.

Lakers two-way guard Quincy Olivari is also expected to play in the G League showcase in Orlando, although two-way bigs Christian Koloko and Armel Traoré will be with the parent team in Orlando.

LeBron James reacts to Bronny James’ 30-point game with South Bay Lakers

Dropping 30 points was certainly a career highlight for Bronny James, but it was also a proud moment for his dad. LeBron James commented on the performance and the work Bronny has been putting in with South Bay.

“Just keep stacking the days, keep putting in the work,” LeBron said. “The work always prevail at the end of the day. It’s just great to see him getting back into the flow, getting back to his game, getting back to him just playing free and going on, just playing the game he loves and know how to play. So I love his aggressiveness. He was aggressive from the beginning in both games all the way up into the end. So and did it in short minutes well, on both sides of the floor.”

