Lakers News: Bronny James Wants LeBron James To Come Back For Another Season

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has accomplished numerous things during his 22 years in the NBA, but he called playing with his son Bronny James the greatest one of them all.

LeBron was not shy about letting the public know he wanted to play with Bronny in the NBA, and the Lakers made that dream a reality when they selected the latter with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The selection drew plenty of criticism from the league and its fans as it was considered a move to pander to LeBron, but the Lakers have been adamant that they love Bronny as a prospect and person.

The father-son duo shared the floor together for the first time in preseason and officially became the first father-son pair to play in an NBA regular season game when they checked in together during the second quarter on Opening Night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was a historic moment that LeBron later said made him feel like he was floating.

Following the Lakers’ playoff elimination, though, LeBron has been noncommittal about his playing future. However, Bronny expressed his desire to see his dad run it back for at least one more season, via Melissa Rohlin of FOX Sports:

“Yeah, for sure,” Bronny told FOX Sports. “However long he can come back for, it’s always a pleasure being around him. He’s locked in. The stuff he does for his body and the preparation and stuff like that, I want to take full advantage of it.”

LeBron has been nothing but supportive of Bronny as he navigates his NBA career and it’s no surprise that he would want to see him back playing next season. Even though Los Angeles lost in five games, it was hardly LeBron’s fault as he did everything the team asked of him and then some to give them a shot of beating Minnesota.

While LeBron might not be anywhere close to his physical prime, he’s still clearly one of the best players in the league when it comes to the playoffs. Ensuring he’s healthy throughout the regular season is a challenge, but there aren’t too many players a team could trust more than LeBron in a postseason setting.

LeBron James has a lot of things to consider this offseason, but the first priority for him is getting his knee healthy as the Lakers star recently gave an update on just how serious his MCL sprain was.

