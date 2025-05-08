Lakers News: LeBron James Gives Update On Severity Of Knee Injury

In the immediate aftermath of the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, it was announced that LeBron James had suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain after a collision with Donte DiVincenzo.

LeBron hadn’t spoken about the severity of the injury since the Lakers season ended, but in the latest episode of the “Mind the Game” podcast with Steve Nash, he revealed that it was a pain he had never experienced before and made it clear that he would not have been able to continue playing if the series had continued:

“In my 22-year career, this is my first knee injury. I’ve had the regular tendinitis and patella and all that stuff, but this is the first time I’ve ever had like a sustained knee injury where it’s like OK, you gotta get off your feet. You gotta kind be shelled for a minute. I knew as soon as the impact happened with me and DiVincenzo, I felt it right away. My knee locked up and that’s when I kind of stayed on the ground for quite a minute to see if the knee would kind of release a little bit. But I knew right then and there it was a pain that I hadn’t felt before. And I think obviously when I was running back to close out and he collided into me, my knee bent inward and that’s the NCL injury that I had. Four to six weeks [is what] the docs told me. I have four to six weeks now, that’s the benefit of not going on in the postseason. Obviously I wish I was still going, but unfortunately even if we had won Game 5 at home, I would’ve probably missed (Games) 6 and 7 and even further. I have some time though. I have some time to get it right and get back to full strength as far as my knee goes. It definitely was a pain that… that next morning after, I told the docs, I was like listen, it’s sore right now yes. And this is Wednesday night after the game and I said if I wake up Thursday morning and it didn’t feel any better then let’s get an MRI on Friday morning. Well when I woke up Thursday morning and tried to get out of bed, I was like holy shit. And I called the doc right away and said I can’t wait until Friday, I need to go today… That was pretty much (it for my season) unfortunately.”

For the majority of his career, James has been a beacon of health. Even at this late stage of his career, he has played in at least 70 games in each of the last two seasons, but obviously this injury was different and he knew it immediately.

With the offseason now here, he has plenty of time to get fully healthy and, assuming he will return for his eighth season with the Lakers, will be ready to go once next season begins.

LeBron James calls playing with Bronny James on the Lakers top accomplishment of his career

Throughout his career, there is basically nothing that LeBron James hasn’t accomplished. But this season was different as he was able to share the court with his son Bronny James as a member of the Lakers and the superstar made it clear that was the top accomplishment of his entire basketball career.

“No. 1. For sure. That’s easy. It’s not even close,” James said. “To be able to play the game that I love and to be able to be along my son this whole year has been one of the most gratifying, satisfying journeys I’ve ever been on, just to see his growth from the moment he was drafted when we were all in New York at the draft party to seeing him in summer league, struggle early on in summer league and pick it up towards the end.

“To get on the floor with him in preseason for the first time, I believe it was in Palm Springs, I believe. To getting on the court versus this Minnesota team, game one. And just to see what he was able to do every single day by just channeling his mind and his work, just putting in the work and just seeing how much he grew from, like I said, the moment from when he was drafted to doing what he was doing in the G, getting opportunities with us.”

