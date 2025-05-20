Lakers News: Caitlin Clark Was Starstruck When Meeting LeBron James

The 2025 NBA season is nearing its conclusion as the Conference Finals are set to begin, but the WNBA season is just beginning and all eyes will undoubtedly be on Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark as she begins her second season. One set of those eyes keeping watch over all things basketball is Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Clark got her season off to a big start with a triple-double in the Fever’s season-opening win over the Chicago Sky, a game that got a lot of attention thanks to a minor scuffle between Clark and Sky forward Angel Reese. And James shouted Clark out on social media for her outstanding performance.

Clark had the opportunity to meet LeBron for the first time at the game and admitted at being starstruck in talking to the Lakers superstar, via Kevin Bowen of 1075 The Fan:

“I don’t really get too starstruck from people and that was like a moment that I was like, I knew I was gonna meet him when I was coming to the game. That’s like one of my idols, LeBron is the GOAT to me. I don’t know, it’s just a crazy moment where I got to meet him in the back and for him to go out of his way and wish me luck on the season. And he really does follow the WNBA and he watches and he loves and appreciates basketball and he loves and he appreciates the way the Fever and my teammates play, it’s just really cool. I saw that, I mean I didn’t see it before the game, but obviously a lot of people sent it to me after the game and I was like ‘Oh my gosh.’ I thought it was kind of fake at first. He’s my favorite player of all time. I mean you never know in today’s world I guess. I didn’t know, I was like wait is this actually LeBron James? I knew the picture was real because I knew that was me, but yeah, it was pretty incredible. I don’t get too starstruck, but he’s one of those people that I did.”

James is a figure that means so much to so many people as this new generation of athletes have all witnessed his growth from a high school kid in Ohio to arguably the greatest basketball player of all-time. Even athletes like Clark, who are superstars themselves, admire everything LeBron has done and what he stands for.

Clark has a lot on her shoulders as she continues to rise as the WNBA’s biggest star and one of the most popular female athletes in the country. Following in the footsteps of LeBron and what he meant on and off the court is an ideal way to leave a legacy that will last forever.

Tyrese Haliburton calls it ‘super, super cool’ to get shoutout from Lakers star LeBron James

Caitlin Clark was the latest Indiana guard to get a shoutout from LeBron James as the Lakers superstar previously had a lot of kind words for Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton and his performance in the elimination of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Hailburton called the shoutout ‘super, super cool’ while adding that he and LeBron had been texting back and forth as their relationship has grown from their time together on the Olympic team.

