The Los Angeles Lakers put forth their worst performance of the early season on Wednesday night, being dominated by the Cleveland Cavaliers on the second game of their road trip. But amidst that, there was still a special moment as Bronny James scored his first career NBA basket in front of his hometown fans.

Bronny, of course, was born in Cleveland while his dad LeBron James starred for the Cavaliers and spent much of his youth inside this very building. Scoring your first NBA points is always a special moment, but doing so in your hometown makes it that much more memorable.

Players often keep a ball or something to remember that moment from and in this case it was the net, as Bronny was left with the net from the basket in which he scored his first points with the Lakers, via Danny Cunningham of The Inside Shot:

Bronny James left with the net from the basket he scored his first NBA points on tonight. Really cool gesture by the #Cavs. pic.twitter.com/wL9EbjK5Fh — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) October 31, 2024

As was said, it was a beautiful gesture by the Cavaliers, but one that shouldn’t be unexpected as the they will always have a connection to the James family. LeBron is the greatest player in the history of the franchise and brought them their only NBA Championship in 2016. But Bronny also spent so much time inside this building as a child, so it holds a special place in his heart as well.

The Cavaliers even played a video during the game with the Lakers, not only highlighting LeBron’s time with the franchise, but also featured clips of a young Bronny spending time with his father in Cleveland as well. Considering LeBron has played against the Cavaliers in Cleveland plenty of times, this was something that they didn’t need to do, but did so out of respect and love.

Ultimately, this was a truly special moment for Bronny, made even more memorable by being able to keep that memento.

Bronny James talks ‘special moment’ of scoring first NBA points with Lakers

Bronny James ultimately finished with two points, two assists and a steal against the Cavaliers, but it was that first basket, a midrange jumper, that will always be remembered.

He spoke about it after the game, calling it a ‘special moment’ while calling the reception he received from Cavaliers fans as ‘insane’ after his hometown crowd chanted for him prior to checking in.

