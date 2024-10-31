Lakers Video: Cavaliers Pay Tribute To Bronny & LeBron James

Wednesday night was a special one for Bronny and LeBron James as they returned home with the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Unfortunately, their special night was ruined early as the Cavaliers jumped on the Lakers from the jump and cruised to an easy victory. It marked the second straight loss to begin L.A.’s road trip after starting the season off with three home wins.

It’s still all love for both LeBron and Bronny in Cleveland though and the Cavaliers organization proved that with a great tribute video for the James boys during the first timeout in the first quarter, via

Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

The Cavaliers just gave LeBron James and Bronny James a tribute video during the first timeout pic.twitter.com/SnXzk6U5nN — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 30, 2024

LeBron has enjoyed going back to Cleveland since joining the Lakers, typically playing very well in the arena he played so many games in. Despite the loss, he had a solid effort in this one, leading the Lakers with 26 points to go along with six rebounds and three assists on 9-of-13 shooting.

After the game was out of reach, Lakers head coach JJ Redick inserted Bronny into the game for the final few minutes, which the Cleveland crowd loved after chanting his name for much of the fourth quarter.

In what was a blowout, the crowd was on their feet for Bronny’s minutes, cheering him on as he scored the first bucket of his career on a baseline jumper. In five minutes of action, Bronny had two points, two assists and a steal.

Despite the outcome not being what the Lakers had hoped for, it was undoubtedly a special night for Bronny and the James family in the city that he grew up in. The expectation now is for him to finish out the road trip with the Lakers before joining the G League team ahead of their season opener on Nov. 9 to get the reps he needs in order to develop his game.

LeBron James was excited to play in Cleveland with Bronny

Before the game, LeBron James spoke on how excited he was to share the court with Bronny for the Lakers in Cleveland against the Cavaliers.

“It’s definitely gonna be very special to be back home and be able to run out with my son,” LeBron said. “We spent a lot of time on that floor throughout my days when I played there for 11 years.”

