Lakers News: Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Expresses Admiration For Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant

Three-peats are hard to come by in professional sports, which is why Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and Chicago Bulls icon Michael Jordan are so widely regarded.

Bryant helped lead the Lakers to a three-peat during the 2000-2002 seasons and is the last time an NBA team achieved the accomplishment. Prior to that, Jordan led the Bulls to two separate “three-peats” which cemented his status as arguably the greatest of all time.

Meanwhile in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs have an opportunity to become the first team in league history to three-peat as Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, a rematch of Super Bowl LVII when Kansas City beat Philadelphia 38-35.

Patrick Mahomes has been the driving force behind the Chiefs’ success and expressed his admiration for Bryant and Jordan for being able to three-peat in the NBA, via the Chiefs’ official YouTube account:

“For sure. I think more than anything, you just see the competitors that they are. They’re gonna do whatever it takes to win. That’s what you have to be in order to have success in professional sports, a competitor and someone that’s gonna put in the work every single week. Watching them and listening to the things that they talk about, that’s helped shape my career and how I have to work. Obviously there’s still a long way for me to go to be mentioned with those guys but I’ll try to do whatever I can to be as close as I can be.”

Mahomes is well on his way to joining the likes of Bryant and Jordan in the professional sports pantheon as he’s already captured three Super Bowl titles and is in position to capture a fourth alongside “hree-peating. While he might have a calm and cool demeanor on the field, Mahomes is a fierce competitor who has proven that he will do whatever he needs to pull off wins much like Bryant and Jordan.

Mahomes isn’t the only quarterback who admires Bryant, either, as Washington Commanders star rookie Jayden Daniels said Bryant is his favorite athlete of all time. The Black Mamaba earned his reputation as a competitor and winner and it’ll be exciting to see if Mahomes can join him as a three-peat champion.

Klay Thompson believes Kobe Bryant was one of the most intelligent athletes

Klay Thompson grew up idolizing Kobe Bryant as a Southern California kid and called the Lakers icon one of the most intelligent athletes ever.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!