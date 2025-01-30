Lakers News: Klay Thompson Believes Kobe Bryant Was One Of ‘Most Intelligent’ Athletes

The impact that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had on this earth can never be measured. He was a true icon whose greatness stretched far beyond the basketball court. He was influential to so many, especially those who grew up in the Southern California area like Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson.

Being the son of former Lakers player Mychal Thompson allowed Klay an even closer look at Kobe than most and he is one of many players who learned so much from the legend. And with the anniversary of Bryant’s death just passing, Thompson took some time to speak on the impact he had on himself personally.

Thompson said he has nothing but fond memories and even recalled telling now-teammate Luka Doncic that he knew he was special because the Kobe came out to watch him play personally, via Noah Weber of The Smoking Cuban:

“Kobe was one of the most intelligent athletes to ever grace this earth. He was the ultimate competitor. My memories of Kobe are very fond, especially growing up in Southern California, for high school at least. Getting to see him, especially going with my Dad. That’s actually funny because that’s the first thing I told Luka when we met. I was like man I knew you were gonna be special because he brought Kobe out of the house to go watch him play. Kobe doesn’t just give that love to those who don’t earn it so that was a cool moment because it was cool to see him retire and give Luka that love. I think about him and Gigi every day. Ask anybody who was born around the time I was and he was like our Michael Jordan, the style of play. His influence on the game on a global scale is something that’s probably only second to Michael. It’s still crazy to think he’s not here and I could go on and on about him because he meant so much to my basketball dream.”

Some athletes just transcend sports and Bryant was one of those people. But he meant so much to so many basketball players as well with greats such as Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Thompson regularly speaking on all that he did for them and the amazing person he was.

As Thompson said, it is still crazy to think Kobe isn’t here anymore, but the legend of the Lakers icon forever lives on.

Amen Thompson says he felt like Lakers’ legend Kobe Bryant after first career game-winner

Klay Thompson grew up in the 1990s and saw Kobe Bryant from the beginning of his career. Houston Rockets forward Amen Thompson was born in 2003 after the Lakers legend had already won three NBA Championships. And even still, he brought up Bryant after a major career highlight.

The Rockets forward hit a game-winning floater to lift the Rockets to a win over the Boston Celtics and afterwards said he felt like Kobe in knocking down the clutch shot.

