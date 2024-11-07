Lakers News: Christian Koloko Appreciates Support & Happy To Be Cleared To Return

The Los Angeles Lakers recently received some good news as it was announced that two-way center Christian Koloko had been medically cleared by the NBA’s fitness-to-play panel. A second-round pick of the Toronto Raptors in 2022, Koloko has not played since his rookie season due to the discovery of a blood clot issue that threatened to end his career.

Koloko was waived by the Raptors back in January, but the Lakers signed him to a two-way contract prior to the start of this season with the belief that he would be able to help the team up front once cleared. And now that the process to his return to the court has begun, Koloko is just thankful.

Following Lakers’ shootaround ahead of their contest against the Memphis Grizzlies, Koloko spoke about being cleared, saying that it was a long process but they got the outcome they wanted and he is simply appreciative of all the support he received, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“It was pretty long, but we got the outcome we wanted and I’m back here now, so that’s most important. And I just appreciate the support of everybody that was involved in it, the NBA, the NBPA, the Lakers and my doctors. It was a long process, but I’m just happy to be back.”

Blood clots are an extremely scary situation. Many will remember that Hall of Famer Chris Bosh saw his career end due to ongoing blood clot issues and they can not only be career, but also life-threatening if not handled properly.

Thankfully for Koloko, those issues look to be behind him, hopefully forever, and he can focus on helping out this Lakers team. A seven-footer with excellent athleticism for his size, Koloko was Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in his final season at the University of Arizona when he averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 blocks. He appeared in 58 games as a rookie for the Raptors, averaging 3.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 blocks.

Christian Koloko expected to be available for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

It was originally believed that Christian Koloko would begin his return process in the G League with the South Bay Lakers, but other circumstances seems to have forced a change in those plans.

Koloko traveled with the Lakers to Memphis for their game against the Grizzlies and is expected to be active for the contest, meaning he could be thrown right into the fire upon being cleared. There are some injury concerns with the Lakers as Anthony Davis is dealing with a foot issue and is questionable, while Rui Hachimura is doubtful for the game due to illness.

