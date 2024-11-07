Lakers News: Christian Koloko Grateful To Be Back On NBA Floor

The Los Angeles Lakers suffered a lopsided loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. And with the result being what it was and the way the Lakers played, there wasn’t much to walk away happy with. The lone silver lining was that the Lakers got to see the NBA return of center Christian Koloko.

The 2022 second-round pick had not played in an NBA game since April 9, 2023 when his rookie season came to a close with the Toronto Raptors. Koloko was diagnosed with blood clots prior to the start of the 2023-24 season and was deemed medically unfit to play. The Raptors ultimately cut him and he remained on the sidelines for the entirety of last season.

The Lakers gave him a chance at the beginning of this season when trends were leading towards him being medically cleared to return. And with L.A. needing center depth, it felt like a perfect fit. He finally got to see NBA action on Wednesday against the Grizzlies after a crazy last couple days.

“It was pretty crazy. I was back there, I was getting ready to go to practice with South Bay yesterday and then I got a call from Rob, he told me they might need me. He sent me the flight info and then I was just like yeah, I’m gonna give whatever I have to the team. Unfortunately we didn’t get a win tonight but I was just happy to get back there and play basketball again.”

Koloko spoke about what his focus was while he was on the court, but that the most important thing was that he is healthy enough to play.

“I was just trying to execute the game plan. We had a game plan that I was just trying to execute,” Koloko said. “Like I said, unfortunately we lost, but just for me personally, I was just happy to be out there. That’s my first game in I think a year-and-a-half now so that’s a pretty long time. I was just happy to be in there and just grateful that I’m able to play basketball again.”

Expectedly, it was an emotional experience for Koloko and for his entire family.

“It was amazing. Like I said, I think this last year-and-a-half was probably the toughest time of my life just not knowing if I was gonna play basketball again.

“Me and my family, we went through a lot this past year-and-a-half, so really just happy… I know for my mom and my sister and stuff there’s a lot of emotions, myself too, I had a lot of emotions, I wasn’t gonna show it. But I’m just grateful, like I said, to be able to play the game again. Just gonna give everything I have to help the team whenever my name is called.”

The Lakers are hopeful that they can get Koloko steadily more involved given their center depth issues. And with Christian Wood still on the mend and Anthony Davis missing Wednesday’s game, it becomes even more important to have another option at the position.

Christian Koloko appreciates support

Christian Koloko was waived by the Raptors back in January, but the Lakers signed him to a two-way contract prior to the start of this season with the belief that he would be able to help the team up front once cleared. And now that the process to his return to the court has begun, Koloko is just thankful.

Following Lakers’ shootaround ahead of their contest against the Memphis Grizzlies, Koloko spoke about being cleared, saying that it was a long process but they got the outcome they wanted and he is simply appreciative of all the support he received.

