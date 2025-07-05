Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Doing 3-A-Day Workouts This Offseason

Dalton Knecht is a name to keep an eye on this offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers, as his future with the team is currently uncertain.

Now that Luka Doncic is at the forefront of appeasing in terms of roster building and Knecht is presumably L.A.’s most valuable asset due to being a lottery pick last year, he could be on the move for win-now pieces. The rookie showed flashes of flamethrower potential during his rookie season, dropping 37 points against the Utah Jazz and 32 points in Denver playing the Nuggets, so the Lakers need to be careful if they are gonna deal him.

Regardless of the recent rumors, Knecht needs to prepare for his sophomore season accordingly, whether he remains with the Lakers or not. To his credit, the 24-year-old appears to be motivated to take a leap next season as he revealed that he is doing three-a-day workouts ever since their season ended, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“Starting at 6, I started since the season ended, right after the loss, pretty much started right away. Didn’t take any time off, so just getting in the gym starting at 6 a.m. and then going with the guys at 10 and coming back later at night to get up as many shots as I can and just working on my game and craft.”

This is a promising sign for Knecht as he is truly dedicated to becoming a valuable role player in the NBA. Should he hang around, Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves will get him plenty of open looks.

However, scoring is not an issue for the Knecht as defense is a more prominent issue. Head coach JJ Redick clearly did not feel comfortable putting Knecht in high-stakes situations due to how he would get targeted on defense.

Now, that does not mean he needs to become an All-Defensive caliber of defender, but being a system defender is necessary. For example, Redick implemented a peel and switch element to his defense, which benefited Doncic as he did not get targeted and played passing lanes.

All in all, turning into an engaged defender, adding more muscle and refining shooting mechanics is a home run offseason for Knecht. He is on his way by doing three workouts daily and hopefully those results will showcase themselves next season.

Dalton Knecht expected to play in Summer League

Second-year players, on occasion, suit up for Summer League for a few games to get reps in and display their growth as players. After a disappointing end to his rookie season, Dalton Knecht revealed he is going to play in Summer League for the Lakers this offseason.

