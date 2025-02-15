Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Hopes To Compete In Future Slam Dunk Contest

Los Angeles Lakers rookie guard Dalton Knecht is taking part in his first NBA All-Star Weekend as part of the Castrol Rising Stars. Knecht had a strong showing as part of the winning team, which now allows for him and the rest of Team C to take part in the actual All-Star Game itself as the fourth team in the new tournament style format taking place on Sunday.

It’s an outstanding opportunity for Knecht, who will actually be facing off with his Lakers teammate LeBron James and ‘Shaq’s OGs’ on Sunday. Hopefully this won’t be the only time Knecht is participating in All-Star Weekend in his career.

Knecht participating in the 3-Point Shootout at some point in his career makes a ton of sense, and he would undoubtedly take part in that, but the Lakers rookie is actually just as interested in one day entering the Slam Dunk Contest, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

“I would do it. I think probably the league would want me to do the 3-point contest. Maybe one day I’ll do the dunk contest. I think I could do both.”

Knecht’s shooting is his calling card, but he has already proven to be more than just a shooter and his athleticism is certainly underrated. He has had some impressive drives and dunks already in his young career and the idea of him showing that off in the Slam Dunk Contest is an intriguing one.

Should Knecht compete in both contests, he would join a select group of players to take part in both in their careers. This includes Zach LaVine, Damian Lillard and Michael Jordan, though his 3-point contest performance is not fondly remembered.

No player has ever won both contests, though the closest was Brent Barry who won the 1996 Slam Dunk Contest and made the finals of the 2003 3-Point Shootout, but finished third. Perhaps Knecht can eventually make history and become the first to capture both as he, at the very least, sounds up to the challenge.

Dalton Knecht just wants to ‘hoop’ after returning to Lakers

Dalton Knecht has had a crazy couple of weeks, being traded away at the deadline, only for that trade to be rescinded forcing him to return to the Lakers. It is undoubtedly an extremely awkward situation, but Knecht is ready to move forward and play basketball.

The Lakers rookie spoke about all he went through over that time following his first game back with the team and admitted it was a crazy experience. But ultimately, he was just excited to go out and ‘hoop’ as that is what he loves to do most.

