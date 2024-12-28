Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Surprised By LeBron James’ Commitment To Madden

As Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James nears his 40th birthday, somehow he is still maintaining a high level of play. Seeing how many miles are on his body throughout 22 seasons is unfathomable, but he continues to find ways to stay dedicated to the game.

Despite pouring everything into the NBA, the four-time champion has his avenues to disconnect to give himself a mental reset as well. That is Madden NFL, which has been a hobby of his when on road trips or during the offseason.

It seems that Madden is actually more than just a hobby for James though, which is something that rookie Dalton Knecht learned about his veteran since joining the team this past summer.

“I’d probably say how much he loves to play Madden,” Knecht said. “I feel like he always talks about him playing Madden but I didn’t really know it was that much. He watches it on the plane and stuff. He watches film just like it’s basketball. It’s crazy.”

However, James does not let video games distract him from the task at hand and that is winning championships. Knecht credits LeBron’s strict routine to keep his body feeling right while taking note of everything he does.

“When I first got here, I asked if I could join one of his workouts and watch his day-to-day routine,” he said. “He makes sure he really recovers his body, especially after a workout, even before workouts he’s in the cold tub or icing something before he goes out and gets warmed up. So just watching how he recovers is the biggest thing.”

For a 23-year-old to be drafted by the Lakers and get to play alongside one of the greatest player of all time must be nerve-wracking. But, James has always been welcoming to new teammates and it is clear that he has taken Knecht under his wing a bit this season.

Given his Madden obsession and kid-like qualities, it is easier for James than most to relate to younger teammates.

Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht still confident in ability despite recent shooting slump

Coming into his rookie campaign, Dalton Knecht had high expectations given his scoring ability in college. There have been hot games for the former Tennessee Volunteer, but recently, he has been in a slump.

A golden rule is to never lose confidence as a shooter and Knecht remains confident in his ability to knock down shots even though they may not be falling right now.

