Lakers News: Dalton Knecht Wants To Improve All-Around Game This Offseason

Los Angeles Lakers’ rookie Dalton Knecht had an extremely eventful first season in the NBA. He had some great moments and played a role in the Lakers winning a handful of games throughout the season, but Knecht also had times where he was out of the rotation.

Then, of course, there was the mid-season trade when he was dealt to the Charlotte Hornets for center Mark Williams, only for that deal to be rescinded and Knecht to return to the Lakers. While it was surely an awkward situation, Knecht would handle that very well.

The former Tennessee Volunteer flashed his potential at times throughout the season as a very capable shooter and scorer, but now in his first offeseason, the rookie is looking to improve his all-around game.

“Obviously I gotta get better all around, try to be an overall better basketball player,” Knecht said during his Lakers exit interview. “Just trying to adjust in my role and do whatever the team asks for to get ready for the summer.”

Knecht’s calling card will obviously be his shooting and scoring. He averaged 9.1 points while shooting 37.6% from 3-point range. He was more than just a shooter though as he showcased his ability to attack the rim and create his own shot off the dribble.

But Knecht understands that he must improve the other facets of his game in order to be more of an impact player going forward. Becoming a better rebounder and passer would open up things for himself and his teammates, and of course, there is the defensive side of the ball as well. Knecht likely won’t ever be an amazing defender, but he should be able to at least be passable on that end, especially as a team defender.

The most important thing is that Knecht recognizes the areas where he needs to improve and there is no doubt that he will put in all the necessary work to be a better overall player once next season begins.

Dalton Knecht ranked by rival executives as one of Lakers’ top trade assets

While Dalton Knecht is focused on improving his game, there also remains a chance that he won’t be with the Lakers by the time next season begins. The Lakers will be exploring the trade market this offseason and Knecht is a player other teams could target in a deal.

A recent report noted that rival executives view Knecht and the Lakers’ 2031 first-round draft pick as the team’s top trade assets, so any deal the franchise discusses will likely involve the rookie wing.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!