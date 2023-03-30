Lakers News: D’Angelo Russell Feeling ‘No Pain’ In Hip After Return Against Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers got another boost to their lineup on Wednesday night against the Chicago Bulls as point guard D’Angelo Russell returned after missing the last two games with hip soreness. Russell made an immediate impact knocking down 7-of-12 shots from the field to finish with 17 points, four rebounds and four assists in the Lakers’ 11-point win.

Russell’s shooting and playmaking ability have been huge for the Lakers since being traded back to the team that originally drafted him back in 2015. But the point guard has dealt with a couple of minor injuries, first a sprained ankle that caused him to miss six games and now the hip issue that forced him out of the last two.

But the point guard is back on the court now and he was feeling great after suiting up, noting how he hates to miss games, via Spectrum SportsNet:

“It’s great man, just to kinda be healthy and get back out there, get things rolling again. Obviously you never wanna sit out and miss games so just to be back out there is a great feeling for sure.”

As for how the hip itself is feeling after his first game back, Russell says that he is feeling no pain and gave credit to the Lakers’ doctors and training staff for that:

“No pain, no pain, I just strained it. So when you strain it, it’s a little inflamed and it’s gonna hurt right then and there. I had a few days to kinda get right. I feel great. Like I said the people back there took really good care of me so I try to give them a lot of credit for that one.”

Obviously LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the two leaders of this team, but Russell is an absolutely crucial third scorer and creator for the Lakers. Russell’s ability to operate in the pick-and-roll and fearlessness in clutch situations raise the Lakers’ ceiling tremendously and helps to take some pressure off the team’s superstar duo.

But the Lakers need Russell healthy and on the court producing in order for the team to be at their best down the stretch of the season.

D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves love playing together for Lakers

Russell’s return also saw him pair up with Austin Reaves in the Lakers’ starting backcourt for just the second time this season and both enjoy playing together.

Reaves spoke highly of Russell’s unselfishness and ability to play the game the right way, adding that they have built a great chemistry together. Russell had plenty of praise for Reaves as well, saying that there is nothing he can’t do on the court while adding that the game is simple when the two guards share the floor with James and Davis.

