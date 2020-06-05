Lakers News: Danny Green Joined ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protestors In Downtown L.A.

The United States has been up in arms following the tragic death of George Floyd last week, prompting tens of thousands of Americans to participate in peaceful protests across the country.

Several celebrities and athletes — particularly NBA players — have joined these demonstrations, helping raise awareness to the injustices African Americans regularly experience.

Golden State Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson were spotted marching in the Walking in Unity protest in Oakland, Calif. Elsewhere, the likes of Jaylen Brown, Jordan Clarkson, Tobias Harris and Karl-Anthony Towns have taken to the streets to unite against police brutality and systematic racism.

Los Angeles has particularly been the site of some of the nation’s largest gatherings, and that was evident on Wednesday when thousands of people marched from City Hall to the Hall of Justice.

Danny Green, alongside Lakers coaching associate Jamal Boykin and “Inside the Green Room” co-host Harrison Sanford, took part in the “Black Lives Matter” protest through downtown L.A., via Mirjam Swanson of the Southern California News Group:

With thousands of others making their way through Downtown L.A., from City Hall to the Hall of Justice, Green marched Wednesday evening with Lakers coaching associate Jamal Boykin and “Inside the Green Room” co-host Harrison Sanford.

Green, like many of his Lakers teammates, has been right on top of the issues currently plaguing the United States, using his platform for the greater good.

Joining LeBron James, Anthony Davis and JaVale McGee, among others, Green shared a simple, but effective message on Instagram: “If YOU ain’t wit US, WE ain’t wit Y’ALL!”

Many Lakers players also participated in “Blackout Tuesday” by posting a black tile on their social media accounts — a sign of solidarity to the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

The Lakers additionally released a statement addressing the death of Floyd, condemning racism, bigotry, violence and prejudice in all of its forms.