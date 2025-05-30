Lakers News: Danny Green Opens Up About Pressure Of Playing With LeBron James

When the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA Championship in 2020 it was not just the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis who stepped up, but also a number of role players. One of the most important of those was 3-and-D wing Danny Green whom the team had signed the prior offseason after he helped the Toronto Raptors win a ring.

Green immediately stepped into a starting role doing what he does best and the wing, at that point, had plenty of experience playing next to star caliber players. But playing next to LeBron was different altogether.

The former Lakers wing recently appeared on the All the Smoke podcast and spoke about the players he played with who made the game easier for him, and how LeBron was different from the rest:

“There’s a couple guys that I got a chance to play with that make the game real easy and he’s one of them. Timmy [Duncan]’s one of them for sure, he was good. Tony [Parker], in different ways, he made it easy too, because so much attention to the paint, I’m a shooter, I get open looks. Kyle Lowry was one, he was good at kicking the ball ahead and finding guys. But Bron, he draws so much attention. His IQ too. Even if coach is like ‘I want Danny to cut here,’ he’ll be like ‘Yeah, but I like him over here better, this is where his spots are.’ He knows everybody, what they can do, where their best spots are, ‘He shoots 48% from here, this is his wing’ or ‘this is his corner.’ He wants you where you’re at, where you’re best at and he’s gonna find you there too. He knows they’re gonna double him and if they don’t, he’s gonna kill. He made the game very easy. But also there are times where it’s not as easy because there’s so much pressure, even if you’re wide open, to execute the play because you’re playing with LeBron James. And that’s more so on the outside than it is on the inside, because Bron ain’t putting the pressure on you. But all the LeBron fans are like ‘Who is this bum? Why is he playing with Bron? He can’t make a damn shot.’ It’s a gift and a curse, but he made the game easy and it was a lot of fun learning from him early on. A lot of fun playing against him. And then even better playing with him and then, it was the bubble, but winning a championship with him. It was great. I couldn’t ask for a better scenario.”

The best playmakers really know their teammates and how to best set them up for success and that is what LeBron does at the highest level. As Green noted, LeBron understands where every player thrives and wants them to be in that position to succeed.

Of course being a teammate of LeBron also comes with a lot of pressure, and even more so when on the Lakers, but Green was able to do his job at a high level and, because of that, won his third NBA Championship in L.A.

Danny Green doesn’t think Lakers can win Championship with Luka Doncic & LeBron James

While Danny Green has all the love and respect for LeBron James, he doesn’t quite see success on the horizon for LeBron and Luka Doncic as teammates on the Lakers.

Green said that the duo will be explosive offensively, but lacks a lot defensively. And with LeBron at this age and stage of his career, he doesn’t see the Lakers winning a championship with that duo at the forefront.