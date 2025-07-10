Lakers News: Davante Adams Believes LeBron James Could’ve Been NFL Star

There is no denying that Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James isn’t just one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but one of the best athletes to ever walk this earth period. James could have been dominant in any sport he chose and for some time, he was also a standout football player in high school.

LeBron was a star wide receiver at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School who amassed 1,160 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior before giving it up to focus on basketball. Considering how things turned out, James clearly made the right call, but it doesn’t stop some from questioning what could have been.

The subject of basketball players playing football has been discussed over the past few months and when it comes to LeBron, Los Angeles Rams star receiver Davante Adams has no doubt that the Lakers superstar also would have been an all-tome great on the gridiron as well, as he spoke about in an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show:

“He would’ve been one of the best receivers, tight ends of all-time, no question. I don’t know if you’ve ever seen him play football?… He can fly too, that’s the thing. He’s one of the fastest NBA players probably of all-time. I’ve never seen somebody cover space on a basketball court, maybe John Wall, Derrick Rose something like that. But he’s up there with all ‘em.”

Adams is one of the best receivers of this generation with six Pro Bowl appearances and three First Team All-Pro selections. The newest Rams star has nearly 1,000 career receptions and almost 12,000 career receiving yards along with 103 touchdowns so he knows exactly what it takes to dominate at the highest level in the NFL.

And it is hard to argue with his perception when it comes to LeBron on the football field. Peak James was 6’9″ and 250 pounds, but also extremely fast, as Adams noted. It would be tough enough to stop him on fade routes in the red zone, but he could also just blow by the defense for long touchdowns as well.

The Lakers and many others are undoubtedly happy LeBron chose the basketball route, but he definitely could have been just as unstoppable had he chose different.

Lakers’ LeBron James picks up golf as newest hobby

Speaking of LeBron James playing different sports, the Lakers superstar has recently picked up golf as an offseason hobby. And while he admittedly isn’t good at it right now, he revealed that he is enjoying the process of getting better.

