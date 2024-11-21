Lakers News: De’Aaron Fox Picks LeBron James Over Michael Jordan As GOAT

The GOAT debate is one that feels as though it will never truly end. NBA history has found two major candidates thus far — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer Michael Jordan — and nearly all GOAT debates surround the two. Everyone, from current players like Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox to former players and non-basketball personalities alike, has weighed in on this debate.

Fox is the most recent to do so. The 26-year-old has been in the NBA since the 2017-18 season, James’ last with the Cleveland Cavaliers before signing with the Lakers. He has likely been a fan nearly his entire life. But being born in 1997, Fox wouldn’t have been aware of any of Jordan’s success, maybe catching the tail-end of his career with the Washington Wizards.

But he has definitely seen most, if not all, of James’ career. So for him, the choice for GOAT is easy and the reasoning behind it is strong, according to Cyro Asseo de Choch of HoopsHype:

“What MJ did in 15 years is crazy. But what LeBron‘s done in his career and is still doing is nuts. I would say Bron, I didn’t watch Michael Jordan play, so I’m not going to pick somebody I didn’t watch play.”

James’ longevity is becoming arguably the primary factor for his argument above Jordan as the GOAT. The Lakers superstar has maintained an absurd level of success for over two decades, and is still easily a top-10 player in basketball despite being the oldest active player in the league.

Fox is going to have a tough time picking Jordan, a player he never saw play, over the player that has been dominating the league for 22 years, starting from when Fox was six until he was an All-Star of his own in the same league.

LeBron James taking social media break

Perhaps no athlete has faced the amount of pressure that Lakers star LeBron James has from the start of his career until the end.

Everything James does is placed under a microscope, and he is now in his 22nd NBA season without one single negative mark on his record off the court. LeBron is of course criticized for what he does on the court, but there’s no denying that he has been an incredible role model for kids everywhere along the way.

He is not immune to negativity though, and with the current state of the world, that negativity is easy to see through social media.

With that being the case, LeBron shared a post from Kevin Durant’s agent Rich Kleiman and then later added that he will be taking a break from social media.

