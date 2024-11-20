Lakers News: LeBron James Taking Break From Social Media

Perhaps no athlete has faced the amount of pressure that Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has from the start of his career until the end.

Everything James does is placed under a microscope, and he is now in his 22nd NBA season without one single negative mark on his record off the court. LeBron is of course criticized for what he does on the court, but there’s no denying that he has been an incredible role model for kids everywhere along the way.

He is not immune to negativity though, and with the current state of the world, that negativity is easy to see through social media.

With that being the case, LeBron shared a post from Kevin Durant’s agent Rich Kleiman and then later added that he will be taking a break from social media:

And with that said I’ll holla at y’all! Getting off social media for the time being. Y’all take care ✌🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 20, 2024

Things are currently going well for James and the Lakers as he is still playing at an All-NBA level while the team has one of the best records in the league at 10-4. That comes on the heels of a six-game winning streak in which LeBron recorded a career-best four straight triple-doubles.

So with that, James is doing what he does best and keeping the main thing the main thing, focusing on the Lakers’ season instead of all of the outside noise on social media.

LeBron James knew what Lakers were getting with Dalton Knecht

In the Lakers’ win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, Dalton Knecht stole the show with a career-high 37 points on nine made 3-pointers, tying an NBA rookie record.

While the recent play of Knecht may be surprising some people, that isn’t the case for LeBron James as he has been notably following the rookie since he was a star at Tennessee. After the monster game against the Jazz, James made sure to remind everyone that he was on Knecht early.

“The same shit I said last year. Everybody on the internet calls me a liar all the time,” James said. “They say I lie about every f—–g thing. So what am I now? I’ve been said it. I watched him. I watched Tennessee a lot. I watched Tennessee a lot. I did not think he was gonna fall to us. I thought it would be impossible. I have no idea how that happened, but I am very grateful and very happy that he’s here. I knew exactly what we was getting when he fell to 17.”

