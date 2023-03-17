Lakers News: Dennis Schroder Hints At LeBron James Seeing German Doctors

The Los Angeles Lakers are surviving without LeBron James, who has been sidelined since late February with a right foot injury. LeBron is set to be reevaluated next week, three weeks after his initial diagnosis.

The injury could not have come at a worse time for the Lakers. They were beginning to gain steam after the All-Star Break and chip away at the Western Conference standings.

LeBron’s rehab is going according to plan and he did participate in his first on-court work on Tuesday. He also shot before Wednesday’s game against the Houston Rockets. However, there is still no concrete timetable for when LeBron can return to action.

However, Lakers guard Dennis Schroder shared some insight on LeBron’s timeline after shootaround on Friday, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

Dennis Schroder on LeBron James’ return timeline: “I know. I can’t say too much … But German doctors are great. That’s all I’m saying” pic.twitter.com/JV1zED2mqX — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 17, 2023

Whether or not Schroder is joking around about LeBron’s return, the praise of German doctors by a Lakers player is nothing new.

Kobe Bryant famously went to Germany to treat his knee prior to the 2011-12 season. It was a move that benefited Kobe tremendously and made him a different player that year. Schroder may be hinting that LeBron made the same trip, though his injury is not related to his knee.

James was excused from Lakers’ activities last week when he was not seen on the bench. There are no reports regarding whether or not LeBron did travel to Germany. Schroder also mentioned that LeBron is doing three sessions per day to come back.

With just three weeks left in the regular season, LeBron could possibly return for the final week of the year, a small ramp-up to a Play-In Game if the Lakers are in that position. L.A. has held up without the King, but it’s no secret that James elevates their chances of contention.

LeBron ‘not close’ to returning from injury

Even though he has started on-court work, LeBron James is still reportedly a ways away from returning to action. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported on Friday that a reevaluation next week doesn’t mean he will take the court soon.

“LeBron is not close to returning, from what I am told,” Windhorst said. “I know that everybody said the three weeks but I think it was very clear three weeks is when he’s going to get an official re-evaluation. It didn’t mean he’s coming back in three weeks. I know that LeBron has played through injuries in the past, I’m not 100 percent sure this is an injury you can play through.”

