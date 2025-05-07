Lakers News: Dorian Finney-Smith Hasn’t Thought About Player Option

Dorian Finney-Smith was essential in helping turn around the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2024-25 season. While the Luka Doncic trade — for good reason — was the headliner, the Lakers saw their defense go from one of the worst in the league to firmly in the top half, and it can be directly tied to when they traded D’Angelo Russell and second-round picks to the Brooklyn Nets for Finney-Smith.

His sharp defensive rotations, size and 3-point shooting brought an element to the Lakers that was sorely missed over the last few seasons. But the lakers took a bit of a risk in trading for Finney-Smith, as he has a player option worth $15.4 million for the 2025-26 season. He can opt in and immediately be an expiring contract, or he can opt out and become an unrestricted free agent.

The Lakers have his bird rights, meaning they aren’t limited in re-signing him beyond wanting to avoid the second apron. But Finney-Smith could have a chance to test the market or sign an extension in L.A. However, that’s not something he’s given much thought to yet.

“No, not really,” Finney-Smith said when asked if he has thought about his future. “[I was] just trying to get to the second round, man. I’ll worry about that around the draft and summer league and all that stuff.”

Finney-Smith seems to share in everyone’s disappointment that the Lakers were unable to get out of the first round for the second straight year despite the improvements to the roster. But it also shows that Finney-Smith is committed to what L.A. is building.

Having just turned 32, Finney-Smith may not have many more opportunities to land a big contract, though. So him testing the free agent market by declining his player option does make some sense. But the likeliest outcome of all this, on the surface, is the Lakers forward signing a new deal to remain with the team.

Time will tell what ends up happening, but Finney-Smith is a piece the Lakers can’t afford to lose with the type of team they are trying to build.

Luka Doncic expected to sign extension with Lakers this summer

One of the other major deals the Lakers are hoping to get done this offseason is a long-term extension for Luka Doncic. He becomes eligible to sign up to a four-year max deal in early August.

According to recent reports, Doncic is fully committed to the Lakers now and the insider would be shocked if a contract extension wasn’t agreed upon this offseason.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!