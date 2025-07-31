Lakers News

Lakers News: Draymond Green Believes Trade From Mavericks Created Hunger Within Luka Doncic

Corey Hansford
3 Min Read
Draymond Green, Luka Doncic, Lakers, Warriors
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 03: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors and Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers share a moment prior to their game at Crypto.com Arena on April 03, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The trade of superstar guard Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers was truly one of the most shocking deals in the history of sports. It completely changed the trajectory of the Lakers as they now have their face of the franchise for the next decade.

While Doncic struggled initially with the trade, having wanted to spend his entire career with the Mavericks, he has since embraced life with the Lakers and is expected to sign a long-term extension with the team once he is eligible. He also underwent a complete body transformation this offseason and has lost a significant amount of weight as he prepares for the upcoming season.

This new, skinnier version of Luka has caught the eye of many, including Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green, who took to social media saying he believes the trade from Dallas has unlocked the hunger within the Lakers’ superstar that hasn’t been seen since his rookie year:

“Luka is looking like rookie Luka all over again. The Trade has created that hunger again it seems!”

What Green is speculating undoubtedly mirrors the thoughts that many have regarding Doncic’s dedication to getting his body right this summer. Even though it has been reported that this was in the works even before the trade that sent him to the Lakers, it won’t stop many from believing that the shocking deal gave Luka even more motivation, especially as the Mavericks questioned his weight and conditioning in the aftermath.

Coming back the next season in the best shape of his career and leading the Lakers to success the Mavericks can’t match would be the ultimate revenge for Doncic and many feel that is what is driving him. Green is not alone in that assessment even if there are reports to the contrary.

Ultimately, no one knows what’s in Luka’s head except for himself and regardless of the reasoning, he looks amazing and is in excellent shape heading into his first full season with the Lakers. So Green and his Warriors, and the rest of the league, should be prepared to see the best version of Doncic yet.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson credits Luka Doncic for transforming his body

Someone else impressed with the transformation Luka Doncic has made this offseason is Lakers legend Magic Johnson. The all-time great expressed joy at seeing the new-look Doncic and believes he is setting the tone for his Lakers teammates about being in the best shape possible going into this season with eyes on an NBA Championship.

Corey Hansford
