Lakers News: Dwight Howard Advises Giannis Antetokounmpo To Stay With Bucks

This NBA offseason is shaping up to be a massive one that could have some major player movement and one of the biggest names who could look to be on the move is Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. With the Bucks nowhere near championship contention, very few means to improve the roster and Damian Lillard likely to miss all of next season after suffering a torn Achilles in the playoffs, some are wondering whether it might be best for him to move on.

Someone who understands this situation very well is former Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard, who famously asked out of Orlando and was dealt to L.A. only for the situation to be a massive failure. Howard would leave the Lakers after just one season and join the Houston Rockets before bouncing around the league for a few seasons. Eventually, Howard would revive his career with the Lakers, playing a huge role in the team’s 2020 championship run.

But pushing his way out of Orlando did not led to the success Howard thought would come initially and he doesn’t like the idea of Antetokounmpo possibly doing the same. The former Laker recently took to social media, advising Giannis to remain with the Bucks instead of looking to go elsewhere:

Don’t leave Giannis coming from someone who been there — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) May 12, 2025

Howard would then have the opportunity to further expound on his reasoning for why he wants Antetokounmpo to remain with the Bucks during his spot as a guest analyst on TNT’s Inside The NBA:

"He's been in Milwaukee forever, so just leaving is gonna leave a sour taste in all the fans' mouth[s]." 🗣️ As someone in a similar position in the past, Dwight gives direct advice to Giannis 👀 https://t.co/e1RjkneeGI pic.twitter.com/f1PrJkXjGU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 14, 2025

Howard’s move from the Magic to the Lakers can certainly serve as a cautionary tale for someone like Giannis, who may wonder if the grass is greener elsewhere. However, this situation wouldn’t be completely like Howard’s or LeBron James leaving Cleveland for the first time.

Antetokounmpo has spent 12 seasons with the Bucks, bringing them an NBA Championship in 2021 and giving everything he has to the organization. Success elsewhere certainly isn’t guaranteed, as Howard knows, but even the most diehard Bucks fans would likely understand the decision if he were to ask for a trade and the likelihood of Giannis being hated in Milwaukee the way LeBron was in Cleveland or Howard was in Orlando is highly unlikely.

