Lakers News: Dwight Howard Chooses Between Kobe Bryant & LeBron James

Most debates about the greatest player in NBA history focuses on Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James. But in the eyes of many, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant belongs in that debate as well with some feeling he is still above James.

One player who was fortunate enough to play with both icons is Hall of Fame center Dwight Howard. The big man teamed with Kobe in his first stint with the Lakers in 2013 and then with LeBron in 2020 where he would win his lone NBA Championship.

Howard has always been candid and honest about his experiences and in a recent appearance on the Club 520 Podcast with Jeff Teague, he was asked to choose between Bryant and James and he was straight forward in his assessment:

“Everything combined, you got to give it to LeBron. Scoring-wise, I got to say I like Kobe. If it’s late in the game, I’m giving the ball to Kobe. I’m not going to give the ball to LeBron late in the game. I’m going to give it to Kobe.”

Howard’s thoughts likely echoes those of many when comparing the two all-time greats. LeBron’s combination of size, strength and speed, along with his ridiculous basketball IQ and court vision make him truly one-of-a-kind. But when it comes to scoring, there are very few who can match Kobe in being able to put the ball in the hoop at every level, in every which way. Bryant’s footwork was perfect and he could operate from anywhere on the court with either hand.

Obviously James is no slouch in the scoring department either, considering he is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. And while many joke that Kobe never passed, he had excellent court vision as well and has plenty of amazing moments in which he shows that off as well. Not to mention both were All-NBA caliber defenders who could lock down the opposition’s best player.

Howard was fortunate enough to be able to team with both during his time with the Lakers and regardless who people think was better, both are absolute legends of this game.

Lakers’ LeBron James calls Alex Caruso one of his favorite teammates of all-time

Dwight Howard was a key member of the Lakers’ 2020 Championship team and someone else who played a huge role on that squad was Alex Caruso. The guard is now closing in on his second ring, this time as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder and in breaking down the series, LeBron James gave a ton of praise to Caruso.

James called Caruso one of his favorite teammates of all-time and the ‘ultimate Swiss Army knife’ noting how he can guard basically anybody and impact the game without a crazy stat line.

