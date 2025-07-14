Lakers News: Four Teams Contacted Rich Paul With Interest In Trading For LeBron James

Despite a rocky start to the offseason for Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and agent Rich Paul, the message coming out from them has remained relatively consistent. After picking up his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season and becoming an expiring contract for the first time in his career, LeBron was clear that — while he was not requesting a trade — he was closely monitoring L.A.’s moves.

Of course, that type of statement was bound to set off a frenzy. And what ensued was immediate fake trade proposals and rumors tying him to places like the Cleveland Cavaliers for obvious reasons, the New York Knicks, the Dallas Mavericks and more. But all of this remained speculation, as LeBron still had not requested a trade.

That consistency in message continued at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, as Dave McMenamin of ESPN reiterated what was already known about LeBron’s status with the Lakers. But he added an interesting detail about Paul’s communication with other teams:

“Paul also made it clear to me that LeBron has not asked for a trade and Paul hasn’t even discussed the possibility of wanting a trade in the future with the Lakers. Paul did tell me that four teams contacted him with interest in trading for LeBron though.”

If LeBron is going to be traded, it seems as though it would only be because he changes his mind, goes to the Lakers and formally requests one. L.A. appears comfortable to take him into the season as an expiring contract and see what the team can do this season as presently constructed.

And while speculation is always going to continue around LeBron — especially as people try to figure out the four teams that reached out — that is not changing that hard facts that are known right now about his contract situation and the fact that he is currently a Laker.

LeBron James focused on enjoying offseason

Despite LeBron James not going into the season with an extension in hand, there is no denying that he is still one of the most powerful players in league history. And if he truly wanted a trade or a chance to play for a new team, it’s unlikely the Lakers would deny him that opportunity given their history of star treatment.

Rich Paul knows this, and that’s certainly part of why he wants James to sit back and enjoy the summer to the best of his ability. The outside noise is always going to be loud when it comes to the Lakers star.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!